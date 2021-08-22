Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / “No music, just YouTube videos in my bedroom,” says Sonu Nigam
brunch

“No music, just YouTube videos in my bedroom,” says Sonu Nigam

The singer talks about watching YouTube videos and listening to Osho before going to bed, the perfect song for a dinner date and raiding his fridge for peanut butter and bread at night
By Dinesh Raheja
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 08:32 AM IST
Sonu Nigam poses exclusively for this HT Brunch column; Outfit:Vickky Idnaani Label; Styling by Avinash Bamania (Vickky Idnaani)

Sonu Nigam has not aged, neither has his voice nor his looks. But he has come of age. He sagaciously claims to have “found” himself.Full of gratitude towards the Paramatma for his many achievements, Sonu also has a quirky side and shares, “I have multiple characters within me. They come out sometimes when I am in a zone.”

Sonu has lent his voice to every major leading man in the new millennium — in chartbusters from Sandese Aate Hai in the 1990s to Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin in the 2010s — but he has enjoyed a particularly fruitful, if fortuitous, partnership with Shah Rukh Khan in a string of memorable songs such as Yeh Dil Deewana, Satrangi Re, Suraj Hua Maddham, Main Hoon Na and Kal Ho Na Ho. Of late, the singer has become immensely selective; he says, “I will not sing cheap and meaningless songs,” but he participates passionately in shows. And he keeps himself in sync with the times, asserting, “I love researching and assimilating information from the Internet.”

Do you like listening to music in the bedroom?

RELATED STORIES

I don’t. I usually watch YouTube videos on myriad subjects. Or I listen to Osho.

What breakfast would you like to have in bed?

Poached eggs and masala tea.

A not-so-cool thing about being a singer?

Nothing uncool. But I am not comfortable in a noisy place as one has to speak loudly thereby straining one’s vocal chords. Also, I have to avoid ice so that my throat is fine.

What is your tip to bathroom singers?

Keep it up.

Any recurring nightmare?

Not really, but I’ve seen my mother and I cry a lot when we hug each other on the other side.

Which song is perfect for a dinner date?

Suraj Hua Maddham.

A song you would woo your woman with?

Any song works. All I need to do is sing.

What do you eat when you raid your fridge at midnight?

Peanut butter and bread.

Do you snore?

I snore when I am exhausted. But I can’t sleep with a snorer.

Bedside stories

What do you like to keep on your bedside table?

My mobile, my other phone especially for the Taanpura, mobile chargers, TV remote, books, eye drops, AC remote, a harmonica and water bottles are some of the things that I inevitably end up keeping next to my bed wherever I go.

What do you wear to bed?

Boxers and a sleeveless tee.

Who is your 2am friend?

Raju Singh, Kailash Chandani, Sanjay Chitale and my cousin, Anurag Nigam.

Which is your preferred side of the bed?

The side with a phone charging dock.

From HT Brunch, August 22, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cancel culture vs Ghosting

Spectator by Seema Goswami: Life is too short...

Ranveer Allahbadia: Social media and fam

Humour by Rehana Munir: The underrated joys of loitering
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP