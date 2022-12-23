Nostalgia with Deepti Bhatnagar: “Within 11 months of being in Mumbai, I bought my dream house”

Where were you career-wise?

I won Miss India at 18, and got a modelling contract with Singapore’s Madame Z. I continued modelling in Mumbai.

Deepti posing while on a trip to South Africa

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Was acting in films an option?

No! When I did, for an advertisement with Sunny (Deol) bhaiyya, I was asked to meet Dharmendra uncle. But, I was too scared. Who knew I would end up getting married into that family! Shah Rukh Khan trained me for a week for Anna’s role in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, but I ran away from the screen test. Then, I did the TV show Yatra.

With her childhood friend, Bhawna Sirohi, now a cancer specialist

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What was your goal?

When I came to Mumbai, I wanted to buy my dream house in 11 months. And, I did! In Juhu, and that too, next to Madhuri Dixit’s.

Deepti playing golf, something she grew up with in Meerut

Were you in love?

Yeah! Randeep and I did the Fair and Lovely commercial, in which he played my husband. We got engaged the same year. Then, I moved in with him. After eight years, I asked him, ‘Shaadi karoge ab?’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepti on her wedding day with Randeep at their Meerut house. They spent ₹1,100 on their wedding;

Which sport did you play?

My sister, Kanika, was an athlete who played for India. I played hockey and badminton at state level.

On a magazine cover with Ajay Devgn

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your bank balance?

When I came first to Mumbai at the age of 22, I opened my first bank account with State Bank of India, Juhu, and vowed that by the end of the month, I’d have a lakh in my account. Modelling was easy money, so I succeeded.

With husband Randeep in Florence, Italy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Who was a major influence in your life?

Photographer Jagdish Mali, who became my rakhi brother. He shot my portfolio simply because he thought I look photogenic. He convinced me to enter Movie magazine’s Discover A Star contest, and I was selected.

Representing India at the Miss International contest in Taiwan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Looking back, do you have any regrets?

Maybe if I had made acting in movies my goal, then I would have done more films. But, I feel I’ve done really well for myself. After Yatra, I did an international travel show, and toured 90 countries. There’s zero stress in my life because I continue to move away from situations that take away my happiness.

From HT Brunch, December 24, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch