Nostalgia with Kanwaljeet Singh: “I wanted to fly planes for the Air Force, but they gave me a desk job”

What were your career options at 22?

I wanted to fly planes for the Air Force but they offered me a desk job as there was a problem with my hearing. I replied with, “That’s what I am running away from!” I was a Dev Anand fan but I’d never performed in plays in school or college. But, I filled out the FTII application form and was selected. By 22, I had just graduated and started modelling.

Kanwaljeet as candidate no 14 when he enrolled to join the Indian Air Force

What was your bank balance then?

Modelling assignments then would fetch ₹2,000 or ₹3,000, which went a long way. Deepak Parashar, Andy Balraj and I would model for Vimal. I had an account with Punjab National Bank.

With Paintal, Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Sudhir Panday and Roshan Taneja

What was your focus in life?

Once I was in the FTII, it was only films for me. There was no going back.

At his family home in Saharanpur while on vacation from the FTII

What was your frame of mind?

As a youngster, I experienced a whole spectrum of emotions: from despair to hope. But, I could get out of the low phases. I got into smoking too, but snapped out of it.

With his wife Anuradha, during the dates they would go on after playing tennis at the Holiday Inn

Who constituted your family then?

My mother Ravinder Kaur was a housewife—my grandfather took out a procession when she passed class 6! My dad, Sardar Joginder Singh, wanted me to become an IAS officer but I couldn’t study so much. He was a liberal who believed in institutions, so he didn’t object to me joining the FTII. My dad was a friend to me. Similarly, I try to be a friend to my sons.

At his wedding to actress Anuradha Patel, with his father Sardar Joginder Singh, and Anuradha’s mother

What was your romantic status at 22?

I was okay looking and fond of Urdu poetry. I have benefitted from being able to recite shayari by Ghalib, Firaq and Faiz.

With his co-stars Soni Razdan and Dalip Tahil in the landmark TV show, Buniyaad

What was your sense of style back then?

I was never into clothes. My first pair of jeans was given to me by Mr Salim Khan, Salman’s father. I was thrilled.

With his mother Ravinder Kaur in Phagwara, her hometown

What was your most prized position?

My sports kit with my bat and racquet. And my motorbike. I was living in Shivaji Park as a paying guest, while my friends were in Juhu. I had to travel by bus and train so, at my request, my brother Indrajeet sweetly sent over his motorbike.

