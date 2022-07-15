Nostalgia with Manav Gohil, “At 22, I was already a ramp model in my home town, but modelling was just

What were your career options at 22?

I had just got my BCom degree and was working as a sales representative, marketing credit cards. I was in two minds—to join my dad’s business or start my own marketing consultancy. I was already a ramp model in Baroda, where I grew up, but modelling was just a hobby. Acting wasn’t a career option yet.

Manav built his chiselled physique by gymming at Body Master gym

Were you romantically involved?

There have been very few times, possibly for a few months, when I was not romantically involved. Not in a flippant way. At 22, I was in a serious relationship, with someone who I’m still in touch with. She has kids now and there is just tremendous respect.

Manav on the sets of an ad shoot in his 20s

Your focus in life?

I was aggressive about personal growth. I was fascinated by good English. When I heard a new word, I would write it down in my pocket diary, find its meaning in a dictionary and try and accommodate it in my vocabulary.

Manav’s first photoshoot, on the outskirts of Baroda

What was your bank balance then?

I earned around ₹8,000. I had an account with Bank of Baroda, which had ₹15,000- ₹20,000.

Your state of mind?

I was philosophically-inclined. I read J Krishnamurti and loved chess.

Manav (second from left, in blue) at his school, Baroda High School, reunion

Your sense of fashion?

I was into basic denims and T-shirts. I had already built a body as I played cricket, swam and had been working out in a gym since I was 16. So, I thought T-shirts fitted me well.

With Ram Kapoor (right) while shooting the TV show Manshaa

Your most prized possession then?

I saved up money and bought a second hand Yezdi bike for ₹8,000 bucks.

Trying a bespectacled look while shooting with photographer Amit Ashar

A misadventure from that time that has stayed with you?

I borrowed my dad’s car without his knowledge to take a girl out for a drive. It started raining heavily and the car’s front wheel got stuck in an open drain hole. I was so panic-stricken that I found the strength to literally pick the front of the car out of the hole!

From HT Brunch, July 16, 2022

