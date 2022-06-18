Nostalgia with Sanjay Gupta: “People wanted to be pilots, doctors, engineers. But I always wanted to make movies”

At 22, where were you career-wise?

I was already writing my films. I started doing post-production and sound design when I was 15. I assisted Pankaj Parashar on the TV show Karamchand and film Jalwa. I saw Pankaj standing on the road with Mazhar Khan, and approached him for a job. He asked me to join from the next day!

With his rakhi sister, Farha Khan whom he met on the sets of Jalwa. He was the AD

What career options did you consider?

None. People wanted to be pilots, doctors, engineers. I always wanted to make movies. Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman and Parveen Babi were my favourites.

What was your romantic status?

I had a girlfriend during my college days. We were together for six years. And today, six weeks is a big deal!

At the launch of his production company, White Feather Films

Did you have a bank account?

I had an account with HSBC Bank, Bandra. I would get ₹5,000 as pocket money in ₹20 notes.

By 22, were you already friends with Sanjay Dutt, whom you later cast in your films?

We had met earlier but our friendship bloomed on the sets of Raj Sippy’s Thanedaar when I was 22.

With actor and friend Jackie Shroff on the sets of his film Ram Shastra

What was your frame of mind?

I was optimistic to a fault. Still am. But it worked. I wanted Nadeem Shravan to compose music for my directorial debut Aatish. When my writers Robin Bhatt and Sujit Sen found out, they made it possible.

Any other passion besides films?

I would create personalised sound systems tailored to a person’s needs.

With his friends from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics

What was your most prized possession when you were 22?

My Maruti 800. I had promised myself that I will learn driving when I buy my first car. I was happy when I got an AC fitted in it.

With Sanjay Dutt, who promised to work in his directorial debut

Any trivia about yourself at 22?

I was a teetotaller. I had my first alcoholic drink when I was 26.

With his friend Mohammed Rab

From HT Brunch, June 18, 2022

