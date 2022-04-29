Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Nostalgia with Shabbir Boxwala: “Suniel (Shetty) was my only friend who had a car when I was 22”
brunch

Nostalgia with Shabbir Boxwala: “Suniel (Shetty) was my only friend who had a car when I was 22”

The writer-producer talks about wanting to be a director, working with Rajiv Rai for 14 years and being close to his parents and sisters
habbir Boxwala at 22 and at 59
Published on Apr 29, 2022 08:32 PM IST
ByDinesh Raheja

At 22, where were you career-wise?

My father owned a factory manufacturing boxes (that’s how we got our surname), but I was more inclined towards fashion so, I studied at the RISD (Rhode Island School of Designing) in the US. On returning, I joined my cousins in their fashion business. I was friends with Suniel Shetty (who was not an actor then), and Rajiv Rai, who was directing Yudh. While on the sets of Yudh, I was intrigued by film work. Rajiv asked me to join him for Tridev and then, Vishwatma. I worked with him for 14 years and co-wrote Mohra with him.

Shabbir in his condo in New York while he was studying at the Rhode Island School of Design

What was your frame of mind?

I was carefree. My dad had his own business so, I could afford to do what I enjoyed. Suniel (Shetty) was the only friend of mine who had a car (jeep) in those days.

RELATED STORIES

What was your equation with your family?

I was very close to my parents, Fatima and Ebrahim Boxwala, and my three sisters. Being the only son, I was pampered.

With wife Khadija in Kerala during their honeymoon, while he was in the midst of Gupt’s production

What was your bank balance like?

After I started working with Rajiv, I opened my first bank account with HSBC bank, Peddar Road, which I still use. At that time, I had 20,000 in my account.

Shabbir met Rajiv Rai through Jackie Shroff with whom he hung out at Pastry Palace, Mumbai;

Wheredid you hang out?

My friends and I would either go to Broadway or Ramanjanya—both Suniel’s restaurants. We would sit there till late in the night and have free food!

With his good friend Suniel Shetty is the early 1980s

What was your romantic status?

I chatted with girls but it was all puppy love. I was disillusioned with love and thought I’d never get married. But I met my wife and got married in my late 20s.

With Akshay Kumar on the sets of Mohra, Shabbir’s first film as a writer

What would you change about then?

I always wanted to be a director. But I didn’t have the courage to pursue my passion.

With Divya Bharti, the original actor in Mohra, a month before her tragic demise

From HT Brunch, April 30, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP