Nostalgia with Shabbir Boxwala: “Suniel (Shetty) was my only friend who had a car when I was 22”
At 22, where were you career-wise?
My father owned a factory manufacturing boxes (that’s how we got our surname), but I was more inclined towards fashion so, I studied at the RISD (Rhode Island School of Designing) in the US. On returning, I joined my cousins in their fashion business. I was friends with Suniel Shetty (who was not an actor then), and Rajiv Rai, who was directing Yudh. While on the sets of Yudh, I was intrigued by film work. Rajiv asked me to join him for Tridev and then, Vishwatma. I worked with him for 14 years and co-wrote Mohra with him.
What was your frame of mind?
I was carefree. My dad had his own business so, I could afford to do what I enjoyed. Suniel (Shetty) was the only friend of mine who had a car (jeep) in those days.
What was your equation with your family?
I was very close to my parents, Fatima and Ebrahim Boxwala, and my three sisters. Being the only son, I was pampered.
What was your bank balance like?
After I started working with Rajiv, I opened my first bank account with HSBC bank, Peddar Road, which I still use. At that time, I had ₹20,000 in my account.
Wheredid you hang out?
My friends and I would either go to Broadway or Ramanjanya—both Suniel’s restaurants. We would sit there till late in the night and have free food!
What was your romantic status?
I chatted with girls but it was all puppy love. I was disillusioned with love and thought I’d never get married. But I met my wife and got married in my late 20s.
What would you change about then?
I always wanted to be a director. But I didn’t have the courage to pursue my passion.
From HT Brunch, April 30, 2022
