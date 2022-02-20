Nostalgia with Suresh Wadkar: “I had to sell my bike after my father threatened to drop it from the terrace”

At what stage of your career were you at when you were 22?

I had already recorded my first film song. I won the Madan Mohan award at the Sur Singaar Sansad competiton judged by many eminent composers when I was 20. Ravindra Jain was one of the judges and he said he would introduce me to the world of playback singing. So, I sang his composition Sona Kare Jhilmil Jhilmil Vrishti Pade Tapur Tupur in the film Paheli produced by the Rajshris.

Suresh Wadkar with a fan in the United States of America

What was your fashion sense then?

I was a fan of Kakaji (Rajesh Khanna) and Jeetendraji. So, I would get similar outfits tailored—kurta-shirts with broad belts, and the white shoes too. I would buy film tickets for my tailor and tell him to watch Jeetuji’s big-collar shirts etc for reference.

With a Japanese delegate who was learning music from Suresh’s guru, Acharya Jialal Vasant, and his daughter Prem Vasant

Had you experienced love by that age?

Ho toh gaya tha. I had fallen in love but it fizzled out. Later, I had a love marriage with my wife, Padma.

At the felicitation of his guruji, Acharya Jialal Vasant, on his 68th birthday by Vasantdada Patil, the chief minister of Maharashtra then

What was your frame of mind?

I was happy, I was getting a lot of work.

With Raj Kapoor at the recording of the song Meri Kismat Mein Tu Nahi Shaayad for Prem Rog at Mehboob Studio in 1982

What was your focus in life then?

I had been training in classical and light classical music since I was four years old. My ambition was to become a renowned classical singer.

Fine tuning instruments with his guruji while preparing for a concert

Who all were in your family?

I have a brother and four sisters. I was brought up by my guruji, Acharya Jialal Vasant, and lived with him while I learnt singing. So, I consider his three daughters as my sisters too.

On tour in the United Kingdom with Manhar Udhas and Dinesh Pandit

What were your fitness levels?

My father was a wrestler, so I have also wrestled at akhadas. I would also frequent the Talwalkar gym.

What was your most precious possession?

A Rajdoot motorcycle. But I had to sell it off after I was injured in an accident, when my father threatened to drop it from the terrace if I didn’t sell it off!

At Mehboob Studio, recording the song Chal Chameli Baag Mein for Subhash Ghai’s Krodhi; music by Laxmikant Pyarelal

Would you like to be 22 again? What would you do differently?

Yes! When I see youngsters today, I wish I could have done some of the things they do. But zamana alag tha. Then, girlfriends were kept secret; we had to report for recordings or rehearsals at 9am; now everyone stays up till late and the day starts at 4pm!

February 20, 2022

