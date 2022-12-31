Nostalgia with Tara Sharma: “I quit my job in London and came to Mumbai to act”

Where were you career-wise?

I was doing a corporate job at Accenture in London, after studying at the London School of Economics. But I always wanted to act in films, so I quit my job and came to Mumbai. I got my first film Om Jai Jagdish (opposite Abhishek Bachchan) and then did Saaya, Masti, Khosla Ka Ghosla etc. I didn’t want to have regrets later, so I’m grateful to my parents for supporting me.

Tara was cast opposite Abhishek Bachchan in her debut film, Om Jai Jagdish

Your bank balance?

I was careful about saving. I was quite a nerd (laughs). But there wasn’t much money in my student account. I started earning money from a young age, thanks to the modelling jobs I got when I was visiting home while at university.

Tara on the cover of Elle

Your romantic status?

I found true love only when I married my husband, Roopak. I did have a few boyfriends earlier.

With husband, Roopak Saluja, and sons Zen and Kai at a football World Cup

Your equation with your family?

I have always been close to my parents and my older sister, Namrata. My dad, Pratap Sharma, passed away almost 11 years ago, but we still live by what he taught us. I’m also half-English because of my mom, Sue Sharma. In many ways I’ve always felt like I have two homes and two cultures.

With her parents, Sue and Pratap Sharma

Your fashion sense?

I was sporting the same style—jeans and T-shirts; and whatever was trendy. I’ve never been a big fashionista, but I love dressing up.

Shooting for Khosla Ka Ghosla with Anupam Kher, Ranveer Shorey, Parvin Dabas and Roopam

Your fitness quotient?

I have exercised a little bit every day since I was a kid.

With Shah Rukh Khan in an advertisement they did together

What was on your dream list?

I wanted to try my luck in Hollywood, but didn’t. And, I have always been a romantic and wanted to have a proper relationship and real love. I’m grateful to have that, and a wonderful family today.

From HT Brunch, December 31, 2022

