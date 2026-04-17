On the nose: How to smell like the main character

Ever watched a movie and wondered what the main character would smell like? Saltburn’s Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi) would probably be a mix of expensive oud and generational wealth. Margot Robbie’s Barbie would go for a sugary pink gourmand scent, while her Catherine Earnshaw in Wuthering Heights would reek of mud, rain and zero closure. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, we’re guessing, is a mix of aged woods, tobacco, warm attar along with sweat, blood and guts.

The Bridgerton men would probably wear Il Padrino by Sospiro to smell like sexy philanderers.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Books give us hints, but that’s not enough. In A Court of Thorns and Roses, Rhysand’s scent – a mix of citrus and the sea – is vague yet yummy enough that we’d like a sniff. Some brands have delivered. You can find a Rhysand-inspired roll-on (citrus, starlight, amber, jasmine) or Feyre Archeron’s lilac-and-pear perfume online. And when books don’t spell it out, the internet does. On TikTok, scentfluencers have decided that Bella Swan smells like freesia, strawberries and lavender, while Elizabeth Bennet is all peonies and soft musks.

Spritz Burberry Goddess if you want to project girl boss vibes like Miranda Priestly and Shiv Roy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} For years, we’ve picked perfumes based on moods, vibes, seasons, top notes and everything in between. But what if we were to choose our signature scent based on a personality, a plotline, a main character? Nikita Dumbani, founder of perfume studio One of a Kind; Omesh Patel, co-founder, House of Kanzan and Monali Mehtaa, founder, Amranto help you give off main character energy: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For years, we’ve picked perfumes based on moods, vibes, seasons, top notes and everything in between. But what if we were to choose our signature scent based on a personality, a plotline, a main character? Nikita Dumbani, founder of perfume studio One of a Kind; Omesh Patel, co-founder, House of Kanzan and Monali Mehtaa, founder, Amranto help you give off main character energy: {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Girl Boss, aka Miranda Priestly (The Devil Wears Prada), Annalise Keating (How To Get Away With Murder) and Shiv Roy (Succession) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Girl Boss, aka Miranda Priestly (The Devil Wears Prada), Annalise Keating (How To Get Away With Murder) and Shiv Roy (Succession) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} All three are powerful and ruthless, and their scent probably enters a room before they do. Dumbani thinks they’re likely to spritz on the Burberry Goddess. “It’s a combination of delicate notes such as lavender and a little jasmine, with bold vanilla, which comes off as seductive and intimidating.” Redditors believe that Priestly could also smell like Prada Infusion d’Iris, which has African orange flower, neroli and Mandarin orange, while Shiv Roy would go for Kouros by Yves Saint Laurent (woody and animalic), or just dab herself in husband Tom Wambsgans’s tears. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All three are powerful and ruthless, and their scent probably enters a room before they do. Dumbani thinks they’re likely to spritz on the Burberry Goddess. “It’s a combination of delicate notes such as lavender and a little jasmine, with bold vanilla, which comes off as seductive and intimidating.” Redditors believe that Priestly could also smell like Prada Infusion d’Iris, which has African orange flower, neroli and Mandarin orange, while Shiv Roy would go for Kouros by Yves Saint Laurent (woody and animalic), or just dab herself in husband Tom Wambsgans’s tears. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Spike and Damon are a mix of sexy and dangerous. They’d wear Louis Vuitton’s Ombre Nomade.

Sexy villain, aka Damon Salvatore (The Vampire Diaries) and Spike (Buffy the Vampire Slayer)

These guys are hot, smart and morally grey. You never quite know if they’re about to ruin your life or risk their own for you. For that mix of sexy and dangerous, Dumbani suggests bringing the ouds out. “Louis Vuitton’s Ombre Nomade has wood oud that’s romantic, seductive and raw.” Patel says scents with deeper fruity notes, such as plum and blackberry pack sweetness, but with a bite. On Etsy, independent brands are selling Damon-inspired perfumes with Bourbon (aged 100+ years, like most vampires), brown sugar and cedarwood.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chaotic diva, aka Fleabag, Harley Quinn and Maddy Perez (Euphoria)

They are impulsive, funny, magnetic, slightly destructive and in the case of the latter two — absolutely terrifying. Dumbani feels that they would probably go with a scent that’s unexpected. “Giorgio Armani’s My Way has a very nice fresh opening, with floral notes. It suggests that even though you’re a mess, you’re still delicate,” she says. Bellavita’s Harley Quinn perfume is a chaotic mix of apple, liquor, and red fruits, along with flowers and moss, while TikTokers firmly believe that Maddy would wear a Y2K It Girl scent, such as the Paris Hilton perfume.

Blair would gravitate towards Baccarat Rouge 540, Chuck would go for Amouage Jubilation XXV.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Old money, aka Blair Waldorf (Gossip Girl) and Marge Sherwood (The Talented Mr Ripley)

Blair plays up wealth with conservative headbands, tights and perfectly structured coats; Gwyneth Paltrow’s Sherwood with beige and white minimalism. Their fragrance is never going to be obvious. Dumbani imagines that they’d gravitate towards Baccarat Rouge 540. “Made by master perfumer Francis Kurkdjian, it’s expensive and well-structured. And though it is liked by everyone, not everyone can have it.” Chuck Bass, Redditors fragrance enthusiasts believe, would pick Amouage Jubilation XXV, an over-the-top mix of oud, musk, Frankincense, and more.

A man who reads, aka Jess Mariano (Gilmore Girls) and Connell Waldron (Normal People)

They’re quiet, observant and a little hard to read. Naturally, they’d smell like a library. That calls for a mix of smoked vanilla and woods in House of Kanzan’s literary perfume Murasaki Bookshop. Another fragrance, 221 B, leans heavily into spicy, woody notes. “Imagine being in Sherlock Holmes’ study – there’s leather, dark cigar accords, and rich woods,” says Patel.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Belly and Lara Jean would wear fresh, light florals such as Amranto’s Cherry on Top.

Soft girl, aka Lara Jean Song Covey (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before) and Belly Conklin (The Summer I Turned Pretty)

They’re gentle and sentimental with Hinge profiles that probably read: “Believes in soulmates and handwritten letters.” They love to romanticise coffee, rainy days and your bare minimum. They’ll wear fresh, light florals and clean musks, says Patel. Or Amranto’s Cherry on Top, says Mehtaa, in which the notes of sour cherry, raspberry and vanilla reflect playfulness, sweetness and innocence.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Regency dames and rakes, aka The Bridgertons

The men are typically boozy philanderers until they meet their empire-waisted OTP. They’re likely to wear Il Padrino by Sospiro, says Dumbani. “It has boozy rum notes and a little spice, with a musky base.” The women – graceful, soft, but never to be underestimated – will vibe perfectly with Amranto’s Call Me Venus, says Mehtaa. “With notes of coffee, lemon and jasmine, the scent is warm and sunny, but with depth.” A whole line of Bridgerton perfumes already exists, bearing suggestive names such as Dearest Tempting Peach (a fruity chypre), and Rebel Vanilla (a bold floral ambrée).

From HT Brunch, April 18, 2026

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON