Potion control: The simplest guide to great skin right now

It’s easy to get lost in a sea of skincare recommendations. Influencers tell you all sorts of things. That you need a gua sha to de-puff your eyes, a jade roller to tighten your skin, a derma roller to reduce acne scars, a double cleanse with a balm, a chemical exfoliant to remove dead cells, a retinol to keep you young, a balancing serum to top it all off.

In reality, clean hands may be the best gua sha yet... but that water-based broad spectrum sunscreen deserves the hype. That’s what Jaishree Sharad, cosmetic dermatologist at Skinfinitii Aesthetic Skin and Laser Clinic, Mumbai, and Dr Madhuri Agarwal, founder and medical director, Yavana Aesthetics Clinic, Mumbai, say, while putting together your minimalist skincare guide.

Break it down: Cleanse your skin in the morning and at night, moisturise it, and use sunscreen. “Everything else is an add-on,” says Sharad. “This is true for people of all ages and skin types throughout the year,” Agarwal agrees. But be consistent. Make it as much a part of your routine as brushing your teeth.

Dump the toner: “Previously, we didn’t have great face washes; now, pH-balanced cleansers are available, so toners are obsolete,” says Agarwal. “Using a serum all the time is also unnecessary because not every skin requires niacinamide or retinol on an AHA, especially if you are in your early 20s,” says Sharad. Skin type changes with age, so products must change too.

No, gentlemen don’t need to follow a different set of rules. All you have to do is find a routine that works for you. (Shutterstock)

Consider chemical exfoliation: If you’ve ever used salicylic acid for breakouts or an alpha-hydroxy facial peel, you’re familiar with chemical exfoliation. Facial scrubs can be replaced by chemical exfoliation, but the key (as usual) is moderation. “Exfoliating scrubs like the nut shell or salt or sugar ones might do your skin more harm than good. Replace with an AHA or BHA serum which is less abrasive,” says Sharad. “Keep in mind that even this is not mandatory.” Use it once a week at most, Agarwal warns. More than that and your skin will flare up.

Top up the sunscreen: If you’re using a water-resistant, broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, you’re doing wonders for your skin already. But are you using enough? “Adequate sunscreen for the face means enough to cover two entire fingers,” says Sharad. Remember: Even the best sunscreens wear off after two-three hours, so top up through the day.

Eyes on the under eye area: This is one of the thinnest, most sensitive areas of your body and the first to reveal signs of ageing. Use moisturiser for hydration and don’t forget the sunscreen.

Layer up: Begin with light weight products and work up to heavier, thicker formulations. “So after cleansing your face, use a serum, which is a liquid, and then a lotion or a cream and then your sunscreen. And, when using an oil at night, use it last,” says Agarwal. “Avoid layering too many serums on the skin; use one at a time,” Sharad advises. “Don’t combine too many activities, such as retinol and vitamin C, or retinol and benzoyl peroxide, and so on.” And never skip moisturiser, says Agarwal.

Use your fingers: Gua shas and jade rollers firm the skin and drain the lymph glands under the eyes. “But the best and most effective tool for this is a pair of clean hands,” says Agarwal.

Take two (months): New products generally show visible results after four to six weeks since the natural repair cycle of skin cells is roughly 28 days, says Agarwal. So stick to a product for at least two months to see what works and what doesn’t.

From HT Brunch, February 11, 2023

