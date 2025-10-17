Power up: The social season survival guide

It’s begun. The invites are flowing in for six art openings, four cultural festivals, 200 mega online sales, 1 office party, 49 wedding events, two Diwali taash parties, and who know how many PDRs booked at restaurants. Brace for endless hours of dressing up, getting stuck in traffic, socialising with yet another bunch of cool people, and returning home later than you thought you would. Set aside time early in the week or month to just curate what’s on your calendar. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Who wouldn’t be overwhelmed? The festive months are hard enough on extroverts. Introverts have it even worse. So, plan early to stay sane through it all. We’re tackling every problem.

Help, there’s too much to do!

Which party to RSVP for, whom to take as a Plus One, what to wear, which road has less traffic, which wine to gift, which anecdote to share, which snack in the tray is the healthiest, whom to avoid, when to exit, how much to spend, and how to keep the phone charged through it all. Our brains are primed to weigh every little decision. But eventually, fatigue sets in. We make poorer choices, we regret what we said or did on the way back home, we remember it forever.

Endless decision-making brings on not only mental exhaustion but also impulsivity, physical tiredness, brain fog, procrastination and complete avoidance, says psychotherapist Shreya Aras. Don’t let it conquer you. Set aside time early in the week or month, to curate what’s on your calendar. Identify the most important events and clear the appointments for the day after, so there’s space to recuperate. If it’s possible, cluster your events by geography: Brunch with a friend, a mall crawl with your NRI cousin, and dinner with the old client, all within the same pin code.

An office party might help you network and grow your career, but a neighbour’s housewarming may not. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Or deploy the Eisenhower Decision Matrix. “It helps your brain process all the information and prioritise what’s must-do and what can be skipped,” says Aras. Asses each obligation on the basis of urgency and importance. So, booking a doctor’s appointment for your back pain (urgent, important), becomes easier to prioritise than helping a friend buy cushions for her home (important, not urgent). And it seems definitely more important and urgent than meeting the batchmates that you’ll see next month at the school reunion, anyway.

Tanushri Baikar Talekar, a mental-health therapist at the counselling service Samarpan Health, suggests thinking about what value a party or an event will bring to you. “An office party might help you network and grow your career, but a neighbour’s housewarming party may not.” It makes those RSVPs easier. As with the gym, aim for rest days after heavy activity. As with a work project, if you know it will be impossible to leave early, don’t arrive early either.

When you’ve run through your wardrobe, swap with friends and family.

But I have nothing to wear!

The struggle is real, says fashion influencer Krishna Talesara (@Krishna.Talesara). It’s hard to repeat outfits when everyone’s posting #AboutLastNight pics. Her tip: Plan all the dressing decisions on one calm day. “Take a Sunday, create different looks with what you have. Try them on, take pictures, save them on your phone as reminders for each planned event to save time and energy.” When you’ve run through the wardrobe, swap with friends and family to create more looks. Mothers and sisters tend to have better jewellery, heels and bags, anyway.

If it’s a particularly hectic week, just get help. A semi-permanent blow-dry, a quick makeup-artist session at the salon, a driver service so you can have a G&T at the party after all.

Wait, I have to host a party too!

Aim for the basics: Clean, comfy, chill – a breather for your socialising guests. Fill old brass vessels with fragrant petals and use them as décor, recommends Tanvi Singh Bhatia, who hosts music events, big and small, as a curator of Ibtida – Ek Mehfil. Riddhi Chheda, founder of NOYO, a fashion, décor and gifting brand, says she likes to “focus on impactful little touches”. This means candles in a corner, colourful cushions, a playlist that resonates with guests. Bhatia even keeps the table décor simple. “As long as you have clean, minimal, matching sets, you are good to go”.

Serve tasting-size portions or set up a grazing counter.

Organise one focal event – a game night, a photo show from your travels, or a singing session. And serve elevated homestyle cuisine. It’s a welcome break from the OD of rich, indulgent food. Serve tasting-size portions or a grazing counter and stop pushing guests to stuff themselves. Let your guests go home with a memory of your party. It could be a souvenir from your travels or a little keepsake made by a non-profit. And always handwrite your thank-you note, says party and events planner Tamira S.

But there’s no time to recover!

Aim to recover alongside the events, rather than after the long and busy season. Shiiv Parvesh, director of culinary at Novotel’s gigantic Hyderabad Convention Centre has learnt a few hacks over the years. He recommends that people fast for at least 12 hours after a heavy dinner; choose either drinks or dessert (not both) and pick grilled veggies at live food counters when a grand feast is being served.

Stay hydrated, says nutritionist Shilpa Mittal. Pick protein and fibre at the buffet and fresh juice over fizzy drinks or cocktails. “Ask yourself if you are really hungry when the snack tray appears,” she says. Consider eating a small meal at home, so you don’t overeat at a party.

All that smiling, catching up, hugging, posing for pictures, refusing the second helping of pulao (but eating it anyway), supporting family, and laughing at the same old anecdotes will eventually tire even the sharpest mind. So, slot downtime in real time. On the drive home, send out the thank you text to your host and turn off the phone for the journey to avoid the phone pinging as the shared photos fly in. Book a weekly massage subscription for the coming months, preferably in the afternoon, so you can nap after and still be in time for yet another party.

And through it all, plan one no-agenda evening with the ones you are closest to. No dressing up, no theme party, no presents, no expectations. Just everyone chilling together as fireworks storm the sky.

From HT Brunch, October 18, 2025

