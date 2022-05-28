Prateek Sadhu: Make your own wine and know what beers work for you?

DIY wine

Is it possible to make wine at home? How do I go about it?

In theory, wine-making is quite easy and simple. It’s essentially about yeast meeting grape juice in an environment that allows and supports fermentation. The hardest part about doing this by yourself is the waiting period. The minimum time is two months, and you have to make sure that it stays in the right temperature. And of course, the more you allow it to age, the better it is. You can get all the necessary equipment and kits online. It’s easy to source and inexpensive.

Know what you want

How do I figure out what kind of beer works for me?

It’s easy if you keep an open mind. Just tour any micro-brewery around you. Get a taste of everything—ales, stouts and lagers. I’m not a big beer drinker but I remember the time I was in Germany and I opted for a tour of a fabulous brewery. I tried everything there and liked the wheat ales, though I prefer a stout because I love the creaminess of it. Fact is, when it comes to beers, there is no one shirt fits all rule.

Prateek Sadhu is an award-winning chef, whose first restaurant, Masque, is India’s top rated eatery according to Asia’s Top 50 Restaurants 2022

