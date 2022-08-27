Prateek Sadhu: Of healthy oil alternatives and using chopsticks

Cut it out

Is it possible to cut refined oil out of my cooking totally and make/cook everything in olive oil?

—VarnIta, Via Instagram

Olive oil is a great healthy option you can use while working with Italian cuisine or something that you think won’t go with ghee or mustard oil. If you ask me, you can cut out refined oil completely from your diet. I always stick to mustard oil and ghee as far as my cooking is concerned at home. I make vegetables or sabzis out of one tablespoon of ghee. Of course, the regulation of how much you consume is crucial.

Hands vs chopsticks

I just can’t seem to get the hang of chopsticks. Is it okay to just use my hands?

—Akanssha, Mumbai

It’s okay if you can’t get a hang of chopsticks. In India, we use our hands to eat—there’s no shame in embracing your culture. Also, it’s a misconception that locals use chopsticks while eating sushi in Japan. They actually eat with their hands and encourage tourists to follow suit.

From HT Brunch, August 27, 2022

