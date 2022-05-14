Prateek Sadhu: Veggies from the North-East

Veggie feast

I want to travel to the North-East and eat, but I’m a vegetarian. Is that a viable option?

—Sparsh, Via Email

The general perception of cuisine from the North-East is that it is heavy on meats. This isn’t the case. They have a whole range of herbs, vegetables, root vegetables, fruits and tubers. The green vegetables they eat are exceptional and the way they cook them is super tasty. As a vegetarian, I would not worry about going to any of the North-East states. It’s high time that we change this perception and stop putting various cuisines in boxes. We must start having meaningful, corrective conversations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prateek Sadhu is an award-winning chef, whose first restaurant, Masque, is India’s top rated eatery according to Asia’s Top 50 Restaurants 2022

From HT Brunch, May 14, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch