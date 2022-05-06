Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lifestyle / Brunch / Rahul Khanna: Suit up
brunch

Rahul Khanna: Suit up

Is there something as a suit that can be worn at all events and temperatures? Here’s how you can get one that works for you
How to get the perfect suit
Updated on May 06, 2022 10:26 PM IST
ByRahul Khanna

Suits for every season

How much would buying a complete suit set cost me? I’m looking for a budget option? Would it be better and cheaper to get it tailored?

—Avinash, Via Instagram

Looking stylish is never dependent on how much you can spend. Some of the most stylish people I know rarely, if ever, wear pricey, designer clothes. Depending on the tailor, a made-to-measure suit could be more economical but will also require a significant time commitment on your part (choosing the fabric, design and multiple fittings). However, with a little intentionality, even the most humble store-bought garments can look bespoke:

I recommend purchasing the best suit that your budget allows (it doesn’t have to be expensive). Then take it to a local tailor to refine and fit it specifically to your body.

In my case, I almost always get the torso of the jacket tapered (most ready-made jackets are too baggy), I get the sleeves adjusted so that an inch of shirt cuff is always visible.

I get the pants shortened to hit just the tops of my shoes with only the most minimal “break” (the bunching up that occurs when the pants are too long. This “breaks” the clean line of the trouser fall, hence the name), the leg opening tapered for a slimmer, neater silhouette, and, of course, the waist altered so that I’m never reliant on a belt and when my pants drop, it’s voluntary!

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, May 7, 2022

