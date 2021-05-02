Rahul Khanna: Tall tales and of colouring your hair

The best of you

I’m 5’2’’ and tired of my dates being taller than me. What kind of shoes and outfit would you recommend so that I seem taller?

—Amir S, Mumbai

Would you say the Taj Mahal is less magnificent than the Empire State Building just because it’s more diminutive? Think of yourself as an NFT (a non-fungible token)—something so unique, there’ll only ever be one of you. And then, instead of worrying about trying to appear different, work on refining yourself into the best possible version of YOU! Take up a hobby that excites you and become an expert in it, dedicate yourself to a new fitness regimen and clean up your diet, read more books, learn more about art, volunteer at an NGO—you’ll soon be towering over everyone else with your personality and personal style!

Colour me happy

I haven’t changed my hairstyle in the last 10 years but I now want to colour it and change the style. I want to dye all my hair, not just streak it. My options are purple, blue and olive green. Would you recommend that I go ahead with my plan?

—Karan, Via Instagram

Yes.

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, May 2, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

The best of you I’m 5’2’’ and tired of my dates being taller than me. What kind of shoes and outfit would you recommend so that I seem taller? —Amir S, Mumbai Would you say the Taj Mahal is less magnificent than the Empire State Building just because it’s more diminutive? Think of yourself as an NFT (a non-fungible token)—something so unique, there’ll only ever be one of you. And then, instead of worrying about trying to appear different, work on refining yourself into the best possible version of YOU! Take up a hobby that excites you and become an expert in it, dedicate yourself to a new fitness regimen and clean up your diet, read more books, learn more about art, volunteer at an NGO—you’ll soon be towering over everyone else with your personality and personal style! Colour me happy I haven’t changed my hairstyle in the last 10 years but I now want to colour it and change the style. I want to dye all my hair, not just streak it. My options are purple, blue and olive green. Would you recommend that I go ahead with my plan? —Karan, Via Instagram Yes. Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram From HT Brunch, May 2, 2021 Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch