Ranveer Allahbadia: How to get followers on Clubhouse organically

Especially on a new platform like Clubhouse, which requires you to listen in and participate in the conversation in the room
By Ranveer Allahbadia
UPDATED ON JUL 25, 2021 08:23 AM IST
Our expert gives tips on how to navigate Clubhouse productively

Clubhouse rules

Being a podcaster, I want to increase my following on Clubhouse — any tips on doing that organically?

—Sanjay V, Via email

If you want to organically increase your Clubhouse following, keep bouncing between rooms. Don’t stay in one room for too long unless you’re really enjoying it. Clubhouse gets warmed up quick but rooms pick up pace with time. It’s better to join a room late but it also comes with the disadvantage that you don’t get to grasp the whole discussion or speak out much. I believe adding value to people on the platform will always help you grow organically.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, July 25, 2021

