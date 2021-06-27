Ranveer Allahbadia: Love in the time of Instagram

PDA matters

My boyfriend insists that social media is only a place for ‘work’ and hence won’t put up a single picture with me on his handle, though he does have a lot of non-work content like pictures with friends. It’s been four years in the relationship. Is something amiss or am I reading too much into the equation?

—Dhriti, Via Instagram

I believe social media has been around long enough for every individual to develop their own psychological relationship with it. Also,

social media PDA may not be as important to him as it might be to you. Different people are comfortable with different levels of social media PDA. A relationship is lived, enjoyed and experienced in the real world. The virtual world is only for your art or (unfortunately) projecting your status in society. If I were you, unless my boyfriend is an artist of sorts, I wouldn’t dig too deep into it.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, June 27, 2021

