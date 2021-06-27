Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ranveer Allahbadia: Love in the time of Instagram
brunch

Ranveer Allahbadia: Love in the time of Instagram

In a relationship where you feel like your partner doesn’t post any many pictures of you? Welcome to millennial relationship complications
By Ranveer Allahbadia
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 07:33 AM IST
Our expert gives tips on dating rules on social media

PDA matters

My boyfriend insists that social media is only a place for ‘work’ and hence won’t put up a single picture with me on his handle, though he does have a lot of non-work content like pictures with friends. It’s been four years in the relationship. Is something amiss or am I reading too much into the equation?

Dhriti, Via Instagram

I believe social media has been around long enough for every individual to develop their own psychological relationship with it. Also,

social media PDA may not be as important to him as it might be to you. Different people are comfortable with different levels of social media PDA. A relationship is lived, enjoyed and experienced in the real world. The virtual world is only for your art or (unfortunately) projecting your status in society. If I were you, unless my boyfriend is an artist of sorts, I wouldn’t dig too deep into it.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, June 27, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Twitter user's idea on how to 'trap' mosquitoes leaves people in splits

Dog that is not a fan of lollypop reacts on being offered one. Watch

‘Aunty skates’: Saree-clad 46-year-old skater wows people. Watch

Boy rescues cat that fell into a drain in Brazil, viral video makes people smile
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP