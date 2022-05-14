Ranveer Allahbadia: Of Instagram story views and debating deleting your Facebook account
To delete or not
Are there any benefits to having a Facebook account today, when I am already present on other social media platforms? I am contemplating deleting it.
—Shouvik, Via Instagram
Although the number of Facebook users has decreased, there are some business benefits to using Facebook, particularly if you’re running a small scale business or a start-up. If your target market is interior India, it is a useful platform.
Peek-a-boo
If I view someone’s story on Instagram, and block them immediately after, will I still show up on their list of viewers?
—Santoshi, Pune
You will not come up on their list of viewers because the moment you block someone, they are sort of deleted from your Instagram experience.
Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans
