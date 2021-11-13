Ranveer Allahbadia: Of social media assistance and sneakily viewing IG stories

Help needed?

When do you know it’s time to hire someone to handle your social media platforms?

—Kannika J, Via Instagram

It’s time when you start to earn money from them or you see a strong potential for it. And of course if you’re looking at a long-term game of running a social media business. Know your ABCs about it and once you are sure about yourself, hire someone.

Stalking story

Is there a way I can see someone’s stories on Instagram without them realising it?

—Akhil T, Noida

The only way to make sure that someone doesn’t see your name if you have viewed their stories is if you make a fake account or use someone else’s phone. If you use your own account, there’s no way they won’t know.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, November 14, 2021

