Ranveer Allahbadia: Wedding posts Inc.

How can you best post your wedding pictures on social media without going OTT? And what’s the ideal hashtag you can use for your D-Day?
Social media wedding etiquette to keep in mind
Published on May 28, 2022 02:01 AM IST
ByRanveer Allahbadia

Post-wedding posts

I have a lot of wedding pictures and videos that I want to post on Instagram, but I don’t want to spam people or be one of those brides who keep posting months after they are married? What can I do?

—Keertika, Delhi

You kind of answered the question yourself. The best way to post them is to just post the best ones. I would look at it as not more than two per day of your wedding. So, if your wedding was four days long, not more than eight posts or Reels in total. Don’t spam people, because you are always more in love with your photos than even your closest friends could ever be.

The perfect #hashtag

What are social media musts when it comes to weddings? Like, how can I come up with the perfect hashtag?

—Sahiba, Via Instagram

I don’t know about the perfect hashtag. People are quite liberal in terms of accepting unique hashtags. It’s much more about getting good photos or Reels. I think you can invest more time in finding a good photographer or a videographer and making beautiful memories than investing your time in hashtags.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, May 28, 2022

