Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Memory serves Vikas Khanna well

Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Memory serves Vikas Khanna well

ByVir Sanghvi
Feb 23, 2024 10:24 AM IST

On the menu of Vikas Khanna’s new NYC eatery, Bungalow, is the food from his travels. At its heart is something more precious: An elegy to his sister, Radhika

For as long as you have known him or at least, known about him, Vikas Khanna has had a secret. He kept the secret when Junoon, where he was the chef, won a Michelin star in 2011. He kept it close to his chest even when he returned to India to become the lead judge at MasterChef India and became a national celebrity.

More than any other chef in India, Vikas Khanna has travelled the country, seeking out ingredients and techniques.
(From left) Vikas Khanna, Eric Ripert from Le Bernardin, and Khanna’s late sister Radhika.
Until Bungalow, Vikas Khanna never had a restaurant that showcased his own knowledge.
For dessert, expect dishes like the candied rose kulfi with butterfly pea rabri .
Khanna is a big deal in New York.
The chicken seekh filled with cheese may be on the menu at Bungalow too.
    Vir Sanghvi

