Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Memory serves Vikas Khanna well
Feb 23, 2024 10:24 AM IST
On the menu of Vikas Khanna’s new NYC eatery, Bungalow, is the food from his travels. At its heart is something more precious: An elegy to his sister, Radhika
For as long as you have known him or at least, known about him, Vikas Khanna has had a secret. He kept the secret when Junoon, where he was the chef, won a Michelin star in 2011. He kept it close to his chest even when he returned to India to become the lead judge at MasterChef India and became a national celebrity.
Share this article