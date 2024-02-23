Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Memory serves Vikas Khanna well

For as long as you have known him or at least, known about him, Vikas Khanna has had a secret. He kept the secret when Junoon, where he was the chef, won a Michelin star in 2011. He kept it close to his chest even when he returned to India to become the lead judge at MasterChef India and became a national celebrity.

More than any other chef in India, Vikas Khanna has travelled the country, seeking out ingredients and techniques.