Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: The flavour has chipped away

It is the taste of my childhood. And it has many different names. When I was young, the thinly sliced deep-fried potatoes I love were freshly made and came from shops with the names like Okay Wafers, because wafers was what we called them. They usually only had a light salt flavouring. And we enjoyed them because they were crisp, golden and actually tasted of potatoes. Even if you went to the cinema, you could go, in the interval, to the snack counter and ask for a packet of wafers. They came in a paper bag and were never more than a day old.

The industrial crisp is less a potato product than a blank canvas on which flavours are implanted. (SHUTTERSTOCK)