Skincare tips: This way to a glow-up

Skincare, at the moment, is hurtling through parallel universes. One influencer is championing a seven-step Korean regime. Another swears by chemical peels. Yet another believes that home remedies are all you need. Everyone has glowing, translucent skin. Everyone, is gushing, omigawd, you guys! Buyers, meanwhile, have a cart full of products, confusion, and a suspicion that we’re mispronouncing “hyaluronic”.

Home remedies can do as much damage as a packaged, bottled skin treatment, say dermatologists. (Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even experts are fed up. “With influencers flooding social media with their skin care regimens, many people are led to believe that we need to apply serums, antioxidants, toners, sunscreen and moisturisers, following xyz number of steps,” says Delhi-based dermatologist Dr Mansak Shishak. “This is completely unnecessary. In fact, it damages your skin barrier and causes long-term inflammation. The skin is a vital immune organ. It’s best not to tamper with it.”

Dr Indu Ballani, a dermatologist who has been practising for 18 years, says an annual skin check-up “even if you do not have a problem,” should be as much part of your life as going to the dentist every year. Skin damage is much easier to treat before their effects become obvious, believes Dr Ishan Sardesai, a dermatologist with a background in ENT. And skin is also a good barometer for other health issues, so a check-up is more than a cosmetic visit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here’s what dermatologists are currently seeing on Indian faces. And how they’re treating them.

From scratch: “Itchy skin is the most common complaint in a dermatology clinic,” says Dr Ballani. “There may be 100 reasons for this complaint and a thorough examination is required to diagnose the cause.” Dryness makes it worse. “Keeping the skin hydrated, especially in changing seasons, can prevent the itching from getting worse.”

Cream concerns: Spas and beauty parlours slather on spurious stuff. But it gets worse. “We have lax regulations on prescription drugs. Everyone, from pharmacists to unlicensed practitioners, prescribe skin creams, which often contain unapproved and irrational combinations,” says Dr Shisak. “They mask the symptoms, damage the skin and get absorbed systemically, affecting internal organs.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Flare guns: Pimples used to be a teenage concern. “Now all age groups are coming in with acne problems,” says Dr Ballani. Hormonal fluctuations, pollution, diet, lifestyle or simply genetics are the usual culprits. “We investigate patients for the exact cause, but a healthy lifestyle and maintaining good skin hygiene is essential for prevention.” Remember than over-cleansing can trigger acne too.

For acne and breakouts, Hormonal fluctuations, pollution, diet, lifestyle or simply genetics are the usual culprits. (Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tress distress: Dr Ballani has seen a sharp increase in hair-fall cases since the pandemic. “Causes may be hormonal, genetic, drug intake, chemical hair-treatments and vitamin deficiencies,” Eat a balanced diet, avoid harsh hair procedures and keep the scalp clean – that’s half the battle won.

Home remedies can do as much damage as a packaged, bottled skin treatment, say dermatologists. (Shutterstock)

“Male pattern baldness is one of the most common problems,” says Dr Sardesai. “During initial stages, it can be treated with medication. Therapies such as PRP (platelet rich plasma) or GFC (growth factor concentrate) can help thicken existing hair and promote new growth. Laser phototherapy, using specialised helmets, can be used at home to prevent further hair loss and improve the thickness of existing hair.”

There are no genies in a bottle for this problem. “For hair loss, an unwarranted marketing industry exists, where several supplements are advertised, while the real diagnosis remains undetected” says Dr Shishak.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Colour theory: Patches of skin that have darkened or lightened are also a cause for concern in India. Dark patches take particularly long to treat. “It may be reflective of underlying endocrine disorders or nutritional deficiencies,” says Dr Shisak. Desperate patients resort to getting laser treatments and chemical peels, or try home remedies that cause even more damage and distress. “The unhealthy obsession with fairness continues,” says Dr Shisak. “We get frequent requests for injections containing skin-lightening glutathione. Instagram filters and social media apps have made the current generation more physically self-conscious and vulnerable than before.”

Follow @UrveeM on Twitter and @modwel on Instagram

From HT Brunch, March 18, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}