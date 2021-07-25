Social Media Star of The Week: Havildar Amol Kamble

Havildar Amol Kamble has just got off a 12-hour overnight shift spent ensuring everything’s okay in and around a part of the Mumbai suburbs. The 39-year-old has been a policeman for nearly 17 years now, but there’s so much more to him than that. Havildar Amol Kamble has dance moves like very few. He calls himself an artiste on his Instagram and is perfectly right to do so.

“I was always interested in dancing as my elder brother is a choreographer and professional dancer,” recalls Kamble. “In my childhood, I would often participate in competitions. However, when I grew up, my father wanted me to join the service as we needed financial support. That’s why I joined the police service.”

When he became a cop, he had too many responsibilities to think of, so he quit dancing altogether. But with the advent of social media platforms, Kamble returned to his passion.

“I was on TikTok and had close to one lac followers. When the app was banned, I didn’t switch to Instagram for quite some time but finally decided to upload random dance videos,” he says.

A video where Amol is seen dancing to Dildara from Ra.One clocked 5 million views and since then he’s had dance requests flooding his comments.

“When I listen to a particular song, I often start choreographing the steps in my mind. Once I’ve heard the song on a loop for at least 10-15 times, I practice for an hour or so and make a Reel and upload it,” he tells us.

A still from one of his videos

Sometimes, Amol makes videos after he’s just got off his shift but he avoids doing anything for social media while he is on duty.

“I respect my work and my uniform, so I avoid it. But even my colleagues are quite supportive of my dancing,” says the cop who danced alongside his favourite star, Hrithik Roshan, at the Mumbai Police Show in 2014.

Does he get trolled? “Yes, of course. People tell me to focus on my work instead of doing this. But who says I don’t focus on my work? I do my work to my fullest capacity. This is my hobby, not a side gig. Why can’t cops have an interesting profile on social media? These stereotypes need to be broken,” smiles Amol.

Who should be the next HT Brunch Social Media Star Of The Week? Nominate using the hashtag #BrunchSocialMediaStarOTW or email htbrunch@hindustantimes.com

Follow @MissNair on Twitter and Instagram

From HT Brunch, July 25, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch