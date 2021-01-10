Social media star of the week: Himanshu Sehgal

It’s been a stressful few weeks for food blogger Himanshu Sehgal aka @myyellowplate, who took to Instagram to use the platform and his ‘influence’ to urge people to stay at home. He even went on to call out social media influencers assuring everyone it’s safe to step outside to also share the ground reality of the impact the recent spike has left.

That, along with the ups and downs of finding a plasma donor that matches, and is healthy enough to donate – a hurdle he also had to face.

Among many others, when the 30-year-old was looking to admit his brother-in-law, whose oxygen levels had dropped to 85, the Delhi Corona app said beds were available. But when he called the hospitals, they’d say the data was outdated. Or, redirect him to another number, which would go unanswered.

To those who messaged, accusing him that he had been roaming around, he says, “What they don’t know is that it came via my brother-in-law, whose office asked him to come into work even though he wanted to work from home. He was told that in that case, he could stay at home permanently.”

Need for real influence

“I can at least alert people through my own experience,” says the blogger, who made his debut in 2015 with My Yellow Plate.

Himanshu cites the example of a ₹800 Vedic thali, which influencers were claiming can boost immunity. “But your immunity won’t improve with one meal!” says Himanshu.

With numbers comes responsibility. “My cousins, in the first year of college, have been fighting with their mother because they saw some influencer partying. They don’t realise how one story they put up can have an incorrect impact,” he says.

Haters gonna hate

Of course, he got a lot of hate, with Instagrammers saying how can he turn against his own community. To which, Himanshu says: “What community? No influencer shared my story, even though they saw it! It can’t always be about freebies and coupons.”

Who should be the next HT Brunch Social Media Star Of The Week? Nominate using the hashtag #BrunchSocialMediaStarOTW or email htbrunch@hindustantimes.com

Follow @KKuenzang on Twitter and Instagram

From HT Brunch, January 10, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch