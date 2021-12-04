Social Media Star of The Week: Peter Rupert aka @anxiety_fitness

When Peter Rupert or @anxiety_fitness, a millennial working in a start-up, came across the ‘put a finger down’ challenge, he thought it was a good way to build solidarity among people who experience anxiety.

“I wanted to show people that they aren’t alone,” says the London resident who highlights the fact that mental health issues can also cause physical symptoms.

In search of answers

“Anxiety is a normal emotion. A certain amount is healthy,” says Peter. But he was diagnosed with high anxiety levels.

“I lived in a constant state of fear and stopped going out or socialising. Anxiety can take control of your life,” explains Peter.

How you can help yourself

His anxiety suddenly got worse before Covid hit, leading to panic attacks. The more you try to calm down, the more you fuel the fear, Peter warned on his Reels during the lockdown, as he shared his learnings from his therapy sessions.

The response to the Reels has been great. A lot of people have remixed and uploaded what they are experiencing. Many messaged to say they don’t feel isolated anymore. “Which was the whole point,” Peter says.

Pandemic problems

During the pandemic, even people who have never felt that level of anxiety became more understanding. “Everyone’s anxiety is increasing, and people are more compassionate,” the 24-year-old says.

His DMs and comments from India talked about mental health issues not being taken seriously. “I know India’s one of the many places where mental health is shrugged off, ” Peter says.

From HT Brunch, December 5, 2021

