Social Media Stars of The Week: Shardul Kadam and Tanuja Patil

The big fat Indian wedding is known for its traditions as much as for its vibrancy. Shardul Kadam, 29, and Tanuja, 27, who married last December, however, brought a twist to the ritual. Both of them tied a mangalsutra around each other’s neck, when usually it’s only the bride who wears the symbol of commitment.

This was Shardul’s attempt to instill gender equality and question the practice of patriarchy. “The mangalsutra for me is not a label of marriage but a symbol of love,” he says. “From the time we started dating four years ago, we had decided that nothing would be done purely on the basis of gender.”

Tanuja was surprised when Shardul discussed it with her. “I told her that this was the first step in our marriage and I wanted to begin with the day of our wedding.” He had seen his parents share responsibilities and wanted to emulate them.

When Dutch diplomat Oleg Buller married beauty influencer Diipa Khosla, he touched her feet at their wedding

The only hesitant person at the ceremony was the priest, who needed some coaxing. “Even during the saath phere, instead of reading individual oaths, we read the seven oaths together,” says Shardul.

Shardul’s Instagram post found both bouquets and brickbats online. “I’m being trolled massively. Meme pages have been sharing my pictures and it is frustrating because it’s such a personal event. People think I was trying to defy tradition, but my motive was to bring about a positive change,” he sighs.

From HT Brunch, June 6, 2021

