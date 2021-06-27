Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lifestyle / Brunch / Social Media Stars of The Week: The young turks fighting violence against doctors
brunch

Social Media Stars of The Week: The young turks fighting violence against doctors

Three millennials whose voice went viral online talk to us about their professional hazard that should not exist in the lives of doctors
By Karishma Kuenzang
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 07:31 AM IST
(Dr Manan Vora, Dr Deepti Hesarur and Dr Tanaya Narendra, all spoke up about the violence against doctors

Earlier this month, when pictures and videos of doctors getting beaten up at hospitals went viral on the Internet, many took to addressing the violence against doctors on various platforms. Three such doctors tell us their stories.

“The problem is infrastructural”

Dr Manan Vora, 28, Mumbai

His Instagram Reel garnered 1.3million+ views*

“The number of doctors will never be equal to the number of patients,” explains Dr Manan Vohra, 28, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, who spoke up in a Reels which got 1.3 million+ views and was shared by actor Varun Dhawan.

Violence against doctors has been happening for years. “The question we are asking is why can’t people understand the situation? The problem is infrastructural. The government isn’t putting money into healthcare, there are few hospitals etc. None of this is the fault of anyone working at the hospital,” he says.

“You shouldn’t go to work thinking you may not make it back home”

Dr Deepti Hesarur, 22, Bengaluru

Her post had two lakh shares in three days

“Doctors suffer the physical exhaustion of long shifts and then have to face such behaviour. It broke my morale,” says Dr Deepti Hesarur, 22, at Jamia Medical College in Bengaluru for the last five years, about her post that had 2 lakh shares in three days.

“You shouldn’t go to work thinking you may not make it back home. If a patient recovers soon, we are as happy as the patient’s family. We fight the same battle,” adds the intern who celebrated her birthday in the Covid ward.  

“Please don’t beat us up!”

Dr Tanaya Narendra, 27, Allahabad

Her live prompted others to speak up

Dr Tanaya Narendra, 27, who works at her family-owned Abhilasha Hospital in Allahabad, has seen this violence frequently. So, she and a few other doctors decided to do a live show.

This violence is only being highlighted due to Covid, she says.“We didn’t sign up for being beaten up and unprotected in a pandemic. First, we aren’t getting paid. Then, we get assaulted. Please don’t beat us up,” she says.

Who should be the next HT Brunch Social Media Star Of The Week? Nominate using the hashtag #BrunchSocialMediaStarOTW

Follow @kkuenzang on Twitter and Instagram

From HT Brunch, June 27, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

