Sohrab Khushrushahi: DIY kickboxing

Published on Dec 09, 2022 11:49 PM IST

Start kickboxing at home
BySohrab Khushrushahi

Q What do I need at home to set up a kick-boxing corner?

—Harjas, Mumbai

I’m not a kickboxing coach but a simple, foolproof and budget-friendly way to go about is to get a pair of sturdy gloves and a soft floor. Place some mats on the ground, nothing too fancy. It just needs to cushion your fall. You may need also some basic weights but it won’t be anything too elaborate.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, December 10, 2022

