Sohrab Khushrushahi: Of planning your weight loss diet and strengthening your knees

I’ve hit a wall in my weight loss plan. What can I do to start seeing results again?

—Anupriya, Via email

Are you mindful of what you’re eating? Food is often an important factor. In exercise, mixing up your routine helps. So if you’ve been doing the same thing for a while, consider changing up the routine a bit and start enjoying yourself. And remember: the magic generally happens when you’re outside the gym. Stay consistent, be patient and make your goals more fitness-oriented. The extra weight will take care of itself.

Jumping jacks

After doing box jumps, my knees hurt. How can I strengthen my knees?

—Dipansh S, Via email

The thing with knees: they’re never really the root cause of the problem. You need to make sure the muscles around the knee are strong. So get those glute bridges, squats, lunges and dead lifts in to strengthen the muscles around your knees. Shoes are also super important. Make sure you’re wearing good quality training shoes. Personally, the Nike Metcons and Reebok Nanos are a favorite of mine for training.

