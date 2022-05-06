Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sohrab Khushrushahi: Resist this

What is one of the easiest and cheapest way to up your home workout game? Here’s an option you can try out
The easiest home workout upgrade
Published on May 06, 2022 10:23 PM IST
BySohrab Khushrushahi

Irresistible

How do I use resistance bands in my home workouts?

—Karim, via email

Resistance bands are great for home workouts or even when you go to a gym to train or when you’re travelling. You get different categories and resistance levels, so keep a bunch with you. You can go about doing most weighted or resistance-based exercises with a resistance band: squat, row, press, curl and deadlift. So, just get started.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

From HT Brunch, May 7, 2022

