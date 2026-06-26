Spectator by Seema Goswami: Do I look old in this?

Most of us discover our personal style when we are in our 20s. After spending our teenage and college years experimenting, we finally zero in on what suits us stylistically once we start our working lives. But the problem is that most of us then stick to that look decade after decade – on the grounds that once you have found what works for you, it’s best to stick to that. Sometimes this strategy works. And at other times you end up looking, well, there is no other way of putting this delicately, a bit dated.

In the TV series Younger, Liza (left) wears flowy silhouettes to pass off as a 20-something.

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If you fear that you are among the second group, well then, this week’s column is for you, with some easy – and inexpensive – ways to update your style, without necessarily compromising on the look that you feel works for you.

· The one thing that ages you the most is helmet-style hair. You know what kind I mean, don’t you? The kind that is overladen with hairspray and blow-dried to within an inch of its life, so that it lives in static perfection on top of your head. You may think you look perfect; but you actually look like someone from a different age. Modern hair is choppier, has more movement (and less product) and most important of all, has a life of its own. So, muss up that perfect hair-do if you want to look with-it.

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Even though she played a warrior, Camila Mendes had a softer makeup palette in Masters of the Universe.

{{^usCountry}} · Changing your silhouette as you get older is another game changer. You may have rocked jeggings and A-line skirts a decade ago. But going for more relaxed fits – think oversized jackets, billowing trousers, flowy dresses – is the key to a younger, trendier look. If that seems like too much of a commitment, then just change one element of your look. Can’t give up on skinny jeans? Just pair it with a loose top. Love your fitted dresses? Dress them up with a slouchy jacket. It’s all about mixing things up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} · Changing your silhouette as you get older is another game changer. You may have rocked jeggings and A-line skirts a decade ago. But going for more relaxed fits – think oversized jackets, billowing trousers, flowy dresses – is the key to a younger, trendier look. If that seems like too much of a commitment, then just change one element of your look. Can’t give up on skinny jeans? Just pair it with a loose top. Love your fitted dresses? Dress them up with a slouchy jacket. It’s all about mixing things up. {{/usCountry}}

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· The key to getting your look right is your accessories – and that’s where you need to relax the most. Steer clear of matchy-matchy shoes and bags combos. That kind of thing went out with Jackie Kennedy. Instead, allow your shoes and bags to make a fashion statement of their own. Wear eye-popping orange shoes with a yellow dress. Carry an electric-blue handbag when you are decked out in green. Dress up black and white with a bit of animal print. The only rule is that there are no rules.

In Off Campus, the cast had choppy bangs and shaggy layers.

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· Now that you have pulled your look together, it’s time to rethink your make-up. That black eyeliner you have been rocking since you were in college? Well, sorry to break it you, but it looks a bit dated now. Not to mention that as you grow older, you need softer – not harsher – make-up to go with your new face. So, be bold and experiment with new colours: Brown, amber, terracotta, prune, whatever works with your skin tone. Don’t go for harsh eyeliner; use a soft kajal stick that you can blend to create a smoky effect instead. And yes, remember to rock that red lipstick. That’s one signature that never gets dated.

From HT Brunch, June 27, 2026

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