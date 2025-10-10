Spectator by Seema Goswami: Focus on the present

Is your dining table beginning to get crowded with enormous dabbas of mithai and dry fruit? Do you now have a glut of scented candles and diyas littering your sideboard? And are you starting to get inundated with every kind of baked good imaginable? If the answer to any (or all) of these questions is yes, then welcome to the pre-Diwali period, when everyone is so busy sending out celebratory hampers that it becomes difficult not to look a gift horse in the mouth. Gift your reader friends books or giftcards from their favourite bookstore. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Finding myself in something of the same situation, I decided (entirely in the public interest, you understand) to draw up a list of all the things that could work as Diwali gifts – and not leave the receiver completely unimpressed. So, here’s just some pointers; feel free to add anything you feel I may have missed out on.

Prepare an assortment of skincare products and make a fancy hamper out of it. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

· Books are always the perfect present, though they can get a little tricky if you are not sure of the other person’s tastes (or indeed if they already have a particular book). So, the next best thing is to offer a gift card for your favourite bookstore or even an Amazon gift card so that the receiver can choose something that works for him or her.

· Another thing that you can’t really go wrong with is skincare. Choose a brand that suits your pocket and put together a basket of sweet-smelling shower gel, face cream, moisturiser, or whatever takes your fancy. Stick a few flowers on the basket and you have a gift that is both pretty and pretty useful.

Potted plants make for useful, thoughtful gifts. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

· I love receiving little pot plants on Diwali so I am going to go out on a limb here and say that they qualify as desirable presents. Just one caveat though: Please don’t give away fancy bonsai arrangements or terrariums that come with a dozen complicated instructions for maintenance. Just send out plants that are near-impossible to kill and everyone will be happy.

· Gifting experiences rather than things works as well – especially with close friends and family, whose preferences you are familiar with. It could be a gift coupon for a spa treatment, a haircut or a massage. As long as it feels like a special experience, it is always welcome.

Your coffee-obsessed friend will be impressed if you present them with a stash of coffee capsules. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

· Sometimes it works to be a little utilitarian as well. If you know that your friend has an expensive Nespresso habit, then gifting her a six-month – or yearly, if you’re feeling generous – supply of coffee capsules will earn you plenty of brownie points (and a nice cup of coffee too, for good measure).

· But if you are the traditional kind and insist on a good old-fashioned Diwali hamper, then here’s a pointer of some things that work well: A nice bottle of extra-virgin olive oil; a bottle of good red wine or whiskey; a small box of kaju katli; a colourful toran for its symbolic value; and a beautifully designed diya that can do duty even after the festival of lights has come and gone.

From HT Brunch, October 11, 2025

