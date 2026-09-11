Spectator by Seema Goswami: Let’s do a fit check

The one complaint that my friends make when we get together is how they no longer have the same energy levels. And how the workouts that they did without a thought a couple of years ago are becoming more and more difficult to accomplish. So much so that many of them have stopped working out altogether because, you know, ‘we are getting old, yaar’.

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I have tired of telling them that this is the absolute worst thing that they can do. That we need to move and exercise more – not less – if we want to be healthy and mobile into our old age. And that they need to incorporate their fitness regimen into their everyday routine if they want to ensure a better quality of life as they age. That’s what I have tried to do over the last year or so, and it has served me rather well. Here are just some of the things that have worked like magic for me:

Do push-ups and deep squats while you’re cooking. (ADOBE STOCK)

· First thing in the morning, as I brush my teeth at the sink, I practice my calf raises and heel drops. The two minutes I spend brushing my teeth are more than enough for about 30-40 reps, which helps me both build up my calf muscles and improve my bone density. The best thing about this exercise is that you can do this both while standing at the sink or sitting comfortably in a chair later in the day.

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{{^usCountry}} · I find that the best time to multitask is when I am cooking something in the kitchen. If I am sauteing or frying something, I give the ingredients a quick stir and then take a turn around the house at a brisk pace to get my steps in. Quick stir. Another turn around the house. And so on. While I am waiting for the kettle to boil, I use the kitchen counter as a support to do both counter push-ups and deep squats to build up upper and lower body strength. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} · I find that the best time to multitask is when I am cooking something in the kitchen. If I am sauteing or frying something, I give the ingredients a quick stir and then take a turn around the house at a brisk pace to get my steps in. Quick stir. Another turn around the house. And so on. While I am waiting for the kettle to boil, I use the kitchen counter as a support to do both counter push-ups and deep squats to build up upper and lower body strength. {{/usCountry}}

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Do Pilates while watching TV; use ankle weights to burn calories faster. (ADOBE STOCK)

· A brisk walk is something that most of us can accomplish, no matter what our energy levels. But I try and push the envelope a little bit by wearing ankle weights or a weighted vest so that I burn more calories and get more out of the time spent doing cardio. If I get tired, I sit down on a bench and practice my sit-to-stand routine for a few minutes.

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· Evenings are the time when I do my weights. I switch on the TV and begin with the 1 kg dumbbells to warm up before moving on to the 2 kgs ones. Bicep curls, triceps kickbacks, hammer curls, overhead extensions, lateral raises, front raises, I do them all, and it doesn’t take more than 10 minutes.

· Once it’s time to brush my teeth last thing at night, I practice my single leg raises, standing for 20 to 30 seconds on first my right leg and then the left. Just two minutes of this every night is enough to improve your balance and prevent falls as we get older. Do give it a try.

From HT Brunch, September 12, 2026

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