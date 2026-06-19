Spectator by Seema Goswami: Not on the guest list

Over the years, I have written several times about the trick to being a good host. It’s really not rocket science. In the end, it boils down to three essentials. First, don’t get stressed, because that stress will inevitably infect your guests as well. Two, don’t get bogged down in elaborate menus and table settings; keeping things simple is good for everyone. And three: Remember that the evening is about connecting with friends, not showing off in front of them.

Guests should never inflict their food hang-ups on hosts. If you’ve got a strict diet, bring your own dabba. (ADOBE STOCK)

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But I forgot to add one essential point. It is impossible to be a good host unless the people you are entertaining keep up their end of the bargain. In other words, being a good host depends on having good guests. And what does being a ‘good guest’ entail? Well, here are just a few things you might want to keep in mind if you aspire to this status.

If you’re gifting the hosts a bottle of wine, don’t ask them to chill and serve it to you. That’s just tacky. (ADOBE STOCK)

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{{^usCountry}} · Don’t inflict your food hang-ups on your host. It doesn’t matter if you are in the middle of a strict diet; on a gluten-free or dairy-free regimen; or just a picky eater. When you accept a dinner invitation from someone, there is the unwritten expectation that you will eat whatever is served. Sure, inform your hosts if you are vegetarian; that’s fair enough. But don’t expect a special meal cooked around your dietary requirements. If you are that particular about what goes in your mouth, either eat and come or bring your special food along in a little dabba. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} · Don’t inflict your food hang-ups on your host. It doesn’t matter if you are in the middle of a strict diet; on a gluten-free or dairy-free regimen; or just a picky eater. When you accept a dinner invitation from someone, there is the unwritten expectation that you will eat whatever is served. Sure, inform your hosts if you are vegetarian; that’s fair enough. But don’t expect a special meal cooked around your dietary requirements. If you are that particular about what goes in your mouth, either eat and come or bring your special food along in a little dabba. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} · If you are bringing a bottle with you when you arrive at dinner, remember that it is supposed to be a gift for the host. It is unbelievably tacky to ask that it be chilled and served to you over dinner. If your hosts offer to do that, fine. But asking to drink your own wine implies that what your host is serving is not good enough for you. And that is just plain rude. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} · If you are bringing a bottle with you when you arrive at dinner, remember that it is supposed to be a gift for the host. It is unbelievably tacky to ask that it be chilled and served to you over dinner. If your hosts offer to do that, fine. But asking to drink your own wine implies that what your host is serving is not good enough for you. And that is just plain rude. {{/usCountry}}

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Don’t spend the entire time chatting up the cool kids. Try and talk to everyone at the party (ADOBE STOCK)

· In every dinner party, there are the cool kids and the not-so-cool ones. If you spend your entire time chatting up the cool kids and ignore all the others, then you are not keeping up your end as a guest. You should ideally spend at least 30 per cent of your time speaking to the boring people at the party (who no one else will bother with) and then reward yourself by retreating to the cool kids corner.

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Also, never mess with the place seating or the host’s playlist. (ADOBE STOCK)

· And most important, remember that the person in charge of the evening is the host; your only job is to go with the flow. So, don’t demand that dinner is brought ahead in time because you have an early start the next day. Don’t mess with the place seating on the dinner table. Don’t change the music that your host has specially chosen on the grounds that everyone must listen to your latest Spotify playlist. Don’t turn up with stinky cheese and insist that it be served before dessert. You can do all of this when you are playing host; not when you are trying to be the perfect guest.

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From HT Brunch, June 20, 2026

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