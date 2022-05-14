Sunday Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Coming in strong

The timing couldn’t be better. The Jeep Meridian arrives as the 7-seater category is seeing fresh action, and soon after the exit of the Ford Endeavour. But most importantly, the Meridian is Jeep’s second mainstream model in India. Until now, the Compass—launched way back in 2017—was the company’s sole pillar in India, on whose shoulders rested the fortunes of the company. Niche models like the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee are good for image, but Jeep needed another mainstream model to gain critical mass in the fast-evolving and growing Indian SUV market.

Balance is all

While the Meridian is based on the Compass, Jeep has creditably re-modelled the entire car with a substantially longer wheelbase and new body panels. And it’s the wheelbase, along with the relatively short front and rear overhangs (critical for a Jeep’s off-road capability), that give the Meridian superbly balanced proportions. In fact, the Meridian is more Grand Cherokee-like than a stretched Compass.

The infotainment system is carried over from the Compass

The dashboard is pretty much the same as the Compass and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The quality of materials, the solid door handles and chrome finishes all exude an upmarket feel. However, a bit more differentiation—other than the two-tone, brown and black colour scheme and the differently stitched seats—would have been welcome.

The all-digital dashboard is carried over from the Compass too, so you get a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with multiple displays, a 10.1-inch infotainment system that has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera and a big panoramic sunroof. But when you look at how rivals are pampering owners, the Meridian comes across a tad stingy with its gizmos.

Third row woes

The middle row is similar to the Compass, which means it’s a bit short on space. However, the seats themselves are a big improvement, with comfier cushions; this automatically improves your sitting posture. The high seating position and the large window make it easier to look out, and this enhanced visibility makes long drives more pleasant. Unlike other 7-seaters though, the middle row doesn’t slide, which is a shame because this could have given some much-needed extra legroom.

The car has a longer wheelbase

The third row is quite disappointing when you consider the space on offer in other 7-seaters. Sure, the one-touch or one-pull lever that flips and tumbles forward both sections of the 60:40 rear seat base makes it easy to access the last row, but the low roof forces you to contort a fair bit to wiggle inside. It’s not a place where adults can travel long distances in comfort and is best left for children or for luggage.

Riding with aplomb

The Meridian comes with just one engine option, the same 170hp, 2.0-litre diesel that powers the Compass, but in a slightly different state of tune. It is a touch quieter than the Compass, but when you rev the engine hard, the characteristically gravelly, diesel drone is quite audible. Performance feels a bit blunted too compared to the Compass, a result of the extra 110kg of weight and softer engine calibration. In isolation though, the Meridian doesn’t feel underpowered in the least. But whilst the car is strong and has enough oomph, it doesn’t feel particularly sporty, and that’s down to the rather lazy 9-speed gearbox.

The Compass is known for its ride and handling, but the Meridian takes it to a different level. Stability is simply phenomenal and the way the Meridian flattens any road is astonishing. The confidence it gives you through corners is amazing and there’s simply no other SUV in this category (or even a segment above and below) that rides and handles with such aplomb.

The Meridian has no direct competition given its unique set of talents, but priced at around ₹35 lakh, it isn’t cheap. However, it does make a good case for those wanting a three-row, tough SUV that’s comfortable, user-friendly and equally adept both on and off-road.

Catch Hormazd Sorabjee’s column every fortnight in HT Brunch. It will next appear on May 28, 2022.

From HT Brunch, May 14, 2022

