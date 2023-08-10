Original sin: Be yourself, they say. So why do they shame you for it?

Want to see how obstinate people can get? Try telling them that there is more than one right way of doing something. Tell book lovers that the smell of a physical book is all very well, but the Kindle allows for reading in comfy dimly lit corners. And watch how they immediately prepare for war. Tell home cooks that its all right to clean up as you go, doing the dishes as the curry simmers rather than after the cooking is done. And watch them sharpen their knives. Tell people that showering at night actually keeps the body clean for longer. And watch as they turn mutinous. You do you, apparently works only when everybody does the same thing.

With books, it was supposed to be readers against the world. Yet, lines are drawn. Paper books are seen to be somehow more real. Sure the smell of book is intoxicating, but where does one put these intoxicating books? Who’s going to fund the real estate for all the shelving?

The 2021 Statista Advertising & Media Outlook survey found that across the world, e-book penetration still trails that of printed books. In the US, only 23% of book buyers bought an e-book. But 45% bought printed, physical books.

Priya Chaudhary, who runs the Instagram book review and discovery account @TheReadingWanderer, says she’s seen plenty of people read on a device, especially on her commute. “But as far as books go, there’s nothing like the real thing,” she says. There it is: The real thing, as if reading pleasure is diluted by e-ink. “Unfortunately, I’m running out of shelf and floor space, so I’m considering buying an iPad to read on,” she admits.

Mary Martina, who runs the Instagram account @MusingsOfAReader, says she switched to a Kindle nine years ago, mainly because of the comfort it allows her while travelling. “Not only was I tired of my books getting dog ears, but I was also genuinely worried about the trees that were being cut down to make books. Once I switched to Kindle, I’ve never looked back. I’m glad I didn’t listen to everyone’s opinions.”

No one is supposed to like pineapple on pizza, anymore either. Women can’t vape. Men can’t wear nail polish. Restauranteur Anshuman Aggarwal found out what he was up against when he decided to start exercising. The opinions, largely unsolicited, just wouldn’t stop. Keto was bad. No, intermittent fasting was worse. Cardio was best. No, aerial yoga was better for all-round working out. Working out at home was ideal. No, personal trainers were the way to go.

Eventually, Aggarwal just started running. Surely there are people who’ll list the wrong time to run, the wrong running shoes, the wrong track. But not finding out what works for you is far worse.

Aggarwal has lost six kgs in the past month. “I don’t bother about what other people want me to do. At the end of the day, it’s my body.” he says with a shrug. Sohrab Khushrushahi, the founder of Sohfit, stresses that the best workout is always something that a person might enjoy doing. “You don’t have to get into a gym and train. Find out what activity you enjoy doing and start with that,” he says. And if you wish to put pineapple on pizza and download a trashy novel to read after the nightly shower, let no one stop you.

