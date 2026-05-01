The Brunch round-up for May 2: The week and how it made us feel

Clawing back. There’s lots of cat content in our cover story. Here’s more: In 2024, public library fines were piling up in Worcester, Massachusetts, and guilty members just stopped coming. Until the staff launched March Meowness. All month, readers who came in with a cat photo could have their records wiped clean. Around 4,000 cards we reinstated. Cats do save the world, guys!

Another reason to love kitties: They saved members from fines at a public library in Massachusetts. (ADOBE STOCK)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Matcha toothpaste sounds like something a cow came up with.

Mental for dental. We got matcha perfume, matcha dessert, matcha shower gel. And now... matcha toothpaste for those who cannot live without the rich, grassy aroma. It’s one step closer to cosplaying a cow, folks. We miss the days when the magic ingredient in toothpaste was fluoride?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Hungry, a new movie about a man-eating hippo, is a grim take on the childhood game.

{{^usCountry}} Getting facts right. Remember playing Hungry Hungry Hippos as a kid? A new movie is exactly like that – in absolutely no way. Hungry is about a man-eating hippo in New Orleans and the poster and the trailer is pretty grim. This better be a story about animal trafficking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Getting facts right. Remember playing Hungry Hungry Hippos as a kid? A new movie is exactly like that – in absolutely no way. Hungry is about a man-eating hippo in New Orleans and the poster and the trailer is pretty grim. This better be a story about animal trafficking. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A Japanese brand is bringing back the Walkman. It’s the best way to listen to mum and dad’s tunes. (ADOBE STOCK)

Hitting rewind. Japanese electronics brand Maxell is trying to make cassettes happen, again. It’s bringing back the Walkman, along with the headphone jack and an old-school belt clip. Pair it with a hot pink tracksuit, a mullet or a perm, kids. How else will you vibe with mom and dad’s playlist?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

People are logging their first dates and best memories on Gabe Szeto’s A Map of Us. (A MAP OF US)

Leaving notes. Have something to get off your chest, but don’t feel like anyone would understand? Gabe Szeto’s A Map of Us was made for precisely this. It’s like Google Maps, but for memories. Some people log their first dates, others pin the places where they had fun with their friends. Oh look! Someone met their SO at Churchgate’s Platform 4 in Mumbai, and said they always wait for them there. We didn’t come here expecting to cry, but OK.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

No more staying up until 4am, worrying. Sleep coaches are here to help you fall asleep. (ADOBE STOCK)

Shutting eye. Go lie down babe, sleep coaches have entered the market. They’re supposed to help doomscrolling addicts learn how to crash out. But they can’t wean you off your 2am spirals – they just get you to shift your existential crisis to another “designated worry time”. Aka, during the day. Boooooo. What’s the point? We do double-duty already.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Soon, robots will paint your nails. At least they won’t be inquisitive, like the parlour didis. (ADOBE STOCK)

Giving mani thanks. AI has levelled up from desk jobs, it’s taking over spas and salons too. Tech companies are investing in robots that can paint your nails and apply your lashes (maybe even give you a massage). You know what? We’re down for this. Bots won’t ask us when we last shaved or why we’re so tan, the way parlour didis do.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For Earth Day, NASA built a tool that sources satellite images to match letters. Say hi to BRUNCH. (NASA)

Calling names. NASA pulled out the big guns for Earth Day – unseen photos from the Artemis II mission, and a tool that sources satellite images that match each letter of the alphabet. Don’t be boring and spell your name. We did BRUNCH. See how green we look!

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

From HT Brunch, May 2, 2026

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON