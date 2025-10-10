The Brunch round-up for October 11: The week and how it made us feel

Manifesting hard. Dust off the ARMY bombs. BTS is not just releasing new music next year, they’re also touring. Is India on their 65-city line-up? We’d better be, or we’ll riot.Fans are saving up for tickets already and if they don’t visit, we’re ready to fight. BTS is gearing up to release new music and go on tour next year. They better come to India!

Lab-grown hair is biodegradable and less chemically processed. Just give us clip-on bangs already. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Going to new lengths. Step aside, lab-grown diamonds. We’re into lab-grown hair at the moment. New brands are building hair from collagen protein fibres. It’s biodegradable, it’s free of the chemicals used to process synthetic wigs, it looks real too. Just give us clip-on bangs, already!

Celebs such as Addison Rae make wired earphones seem cool. (INSTAGRAM/@WIREDITGIRLS)

Staying connected. The biggest comeback of 2025 is not Roger Federer’s return to tennis. It’s wired earphones. Dua Lipa has three pairs. Blackpink’s Rosé has a special pouch on her bag for her Apple ones. There’s an Insta page just for spotting which celebs have them. How the mighty AirPods have fallen! Disconnect Bluetooth for a moment of silence.

We’re kind of judging Jennifer Aniston’s new boyfriend, Jim Curtis, who’s a hypnotist. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Not vibing. We weren’t sure about Justin Theroux. We definitely didn’t approve of John Mayer. But Jennifer Aniston’s new boyfriend, Jim Curtis, is raising our brows to new heights. He’s a hypnotist and wellness coach who swears by “528 Hz frequencies” and “mantras to align with love”. Bit sus, Jen. But you do you.

Indy, a middle-aged Retriever, is the main star of the horror film Good Boy. (INSTAGRAM/@GOODBOY.FILM)

Giving scritches. Indy, a middle-aged Retriever, is the main star of the horror film Good Boy. And he’s been getting rave reviews and the VIP treatment. He turned up at the premiere in a bowtie collar, accompanied by his bulldog, Dachshund and Pomeranian buddies. But does Indy survive in the movie? Director Ben Leonberg promises that he lives to fetch another day.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas might get married in outer space. Don’t let Delhi peeps know. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Not RSVPing. Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are reportedly getting married. In outer space. Whatever, Mr Mission Impossible. Just don’t tell Delhiites. They’ve already had skydiving baraats, flown bikes over cars and had drone displays at their receptions. The last thing we need is a destination wedding on Mars.

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves (aka, Bill and Ted) are playing Gogo and Didi in Waiting for Godot.

Partying on, dudes. Bring out the air guitar. Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves (aka, Bill and Ted) are playing Gogo and Didi in Waiting for Godot on Broadway. Reeves played Hamlet in 1995 and audiences cheered at his line, “My excellent friends”. At Godot, clap for “We are all born mad. Some remain so.” Fitting!

German young adults are gathering to eat pudding with forks. It’s anti-capitalism at its gentlest.

Pudding up a fight. Update from Germany: Teens and young adults are gathering in parks to eat pudding… with a fork. Why? Because it’s fun, it’s free, and everybody seems to match everybody else’s freak. Plus, it’s 2025, even breathing costs money now. This is anti-capitalism at its gentlest. How soon before India holds a kheer evening too?

From HT Brunch, October 11, 2025

