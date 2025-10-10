The Brunch round-up for October 11: The week and how it made us feel
This week, we’re manifesting a BTS concert in India, buying lab-grown wigs, eating pudding in parks, and bringing back wired earphones
Manifesting hard. Dust off the ARMY bombs. BTS is not just releasing new music next year, they’re also touring. Is India on their 65-city line-up? We’d better be, or we’ll riot.Fans are saving up for tickets already and if they don’t visit, we’re ready to fight.
Going to new lengths. Step aside, lab-grown diamonds. We’re into lab-grown hair at the moment. New brands are building hair from collagen protein fibres. It’s biodegradable, it’s free of the chemicals used to process synthetic wigs, it looks real too. Just give us clip-on bangs, already!
Staying connected. The biggest comeback of 2025 is not Roger Federer’s return to tennis. It’s wired earphones. Dua Lipa has three pairs. Blackpink’s Rosé has a special pouch on her bag for her Apple ones. There’s an Insta page just for spotting which celebs have them. How the mighty AirPods have fallen! Disconnect Bluetooth for a moment of silence.
Not vibing. We weren’t sure about Justin Theroux. We definitely didn’t approve of John Mayer. But Jennifer Aniston’s new boyfriend, Jim Curtis, is raising our brows to new heights. He’s a hypnotist and wellness coach who swears by “528 Hz frequencies” and “mantras to align with love”. Bit sus, Jen. But you do you.
Giving scritches. Indy, a middle-aged Retriever, is the main star of the horror film Good Boy. And he’s been getting rave reviews and the VIP treatment. He turned up at the premiere in a bowtie collar, accompanied by his bulldog, Dachshund and Pomeranian buddies. But does Indy survive in the movie? Director Ben Leonberg promises that he lives to fetch another day.
Not RSVPing. Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are reportedly getting married. In outer space. Whatever, Mr Mission Impossible. Just don’t tell Delhiites. They’ve already had skydiving baraats, flown bikes over cars and had drone displays at their receptions. The last thing we need is a destination wedding on Mars.
Partying on, dudes. Bring out the air guitar. Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves (aka, Bill and Ted) are playing Gogo and Didi in Waiting for Godot on Broadway. Reeves played Hamlet in 1995 and audiences cheered at his line, “My excellent friends”. At Godot, clap for “We are all born mad. Some remain so.” Fitting!
Pudding up a fight. Update from Germany: Teens and young adults are gathering in parks to eat pudding… with a fork. Why? Because it’s fun, it’s free, and everybody seems to match everybody else’s freak. Plus, it’s 2025, even breathing costs money now. This is anti-capitalism at its gentlest. How soon before India holds a kheer evening too?
