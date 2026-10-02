The Brunch round-up for October 3: The week and how it made us feel

Getting goss

Got some tea so good, you need to spill it ASAP? US Events company Spill It Mic organises themed gossip sessions for everything: Work drama, messy flings, ex-friend lore, NSFW flirtations or who slid into whose DMs last week. Some have even shared weird family habits that gave them the ick. Like your group chat, but IRL. Hate that we can’t be there.