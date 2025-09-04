The Brunch round-up for September 6: The week and how it made us feel
This week, we’re hyped about The Love Hypothesis , and manifesting promotions. We are also eyeing Naomi Osaka’s Labubu, and leaving men in the dirt
Dolling up. Yes, ok. No more Labubu news. We’re making an exception for tennis goddess Naomi Osaka. Her custom doll is bejewelled, red-and-blue, and accompanied her to the US Open. It has a name too: Billie Jean Bling. It even has a tiny racquet. This is how to hop on to a trend, and transcend it.
Bossing up. Juvencio Maeztu is the new CEO of IKEA. Congratulations, obv. But the cool part isn’t that he’s the first non-Swedish head. It’s that Maeztu started out as a store manager in Spain in 2001. He assembled his career ladder himself, that means. Hope for us, after all.
Playing chore police. Enough with male comedians making Reels about how living with a woman taught them what fresh sheets, clean bathrooms and skincare felt like. Guys, if your home is a sty, it’s not because you’re a man, it’s because you’re a pig. Leave women out of your journey to civilisation.
Fans of this fic. Ali Hazelwood’s romance novel The Love Hypothesis is turning into a series. Lili Reinhart is producing and starring opposite Tom Bateman (Daisy Ridley’s husband). The promos are sizzling. The novel is allegedly based on Rey Skywalker and Kylo Ren (AKA Reylo) fan fiction. Obviously we’re going to watch it. We’re not snobs.
Grabbing the joystick. Yoshie Murabe, 73, who picked up gaming in her old age, is Japan’s unlikely esports hero. She picked Panda as her fighter in a national Tekken 8 tournament and won the top spot at the Amigo Club Cup Tekken 8 Finals. The contest was for players aged 60 to 90 from care homes across Japan. Give us some tips, obaasan!
Taking a risk. Brooklyn Nine-Nine and House MD are getting Indian adaptations. We have PTSD from the Indian version of The Office. But we’re kind of curious. A Marathi Jake Peralta, Terry as a Haryanvi weightlifter who cries during DDLJ. An Indian savant doctor who feuds with WhatsApp uncles and pseudoscience. Just stay edgy, please.
Popping the Q. Breeanna Lasher got famous for her photos of couples at their runaway weddings. But since she proposed to her own boyfriend, women have been sending her all kinds of hate. “The feminism leaves my body when I see a woman proposing to a man,” says one comment. Sorry, internet. Breeanna will do as she pleases.
Twitching our tails. Mexico has one, the Netherlands has one, Malaysia has one, even Montenegro has one. Canada just got one. There are about 20 good cat museums in the world and none in India. Whom do we speak to about this? Is there a form? A petition? A scratching post? We know that cats don’t listen. But humans? Come on. Heed!
From HT Brunch, September 6, 2025
Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch