The Brunch round-up for September 6: The week and how it made us feel

Dolling up. Yes, ok. No more Labubu news. We’re making an exception for tennis goddess Naomi Osaka. Her custom doll is bejewelled, red-and-blue, and accompanied her to the US Open. It has a name too: Billie Jean Bling. It even has a tiny racquet. This is how to hop on to a trend, and transcend it. Everybody go home. The Labubu has peaked with Naomi Osaka’s bejewelled version. (Instagram/@naomiosaka)

Juvencio Maeztu, a former IKEA store manager, is now CEO. Maybe we can DIY our success too?

Bossing up. Juvencio Maeztu is the new CEO of IKEA. Congratulations, obv. But the cool part isn’t that he’s the first non-Swedish head. It’s that Maeztu started out as a store manager in Spain in 2001. He assembled his career ladder himself, that means. Hope for us, after all.

Male comedians, your partner isn’t your mom or life coach. Learn to do the dishes yourself! (INSTAGRAM/@MAHLYF_MAHRULEZ)

Playing chore police. Enough with male comedians making Reels about how living with a woman taught them what fresh sheets, clean bathrooms and skincare felt like. Guys, if your home is a sty, it’s not because you’re a man, it’s because you’re a pig. Leave women out of your journey to civilisation.

Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman have good chemistry in The Love Hypothesis promos. We’ll tune in.

Fans of this fic. Ali Hazelwood’s romance novel The Love Hypothesis is turning into a series. Lili Reinhart is producing and starring opposite Tom Bateman (Daisy Ridley’s husband). The promos are sizzling. The novel is allegedly based on Rey Skywalker and Kylo Ren (AKA Reylo) fan fiction. Obviously we’re going to watch it. We’re not snobs.

Never underestimate grandmas. Yoshie Murabe, 73 (aka Panda) just won Japan’s Tekken 8 tournament.

Grabbing the joystick. Yoshie Murabe, 73, who picked up gaming in her old age, is Japan’s unlikely esports hero. She picked Panda as her fighter in a national Tekken 8 tournament and won the top spot at the Amigo Club Cup Tekken 8 Finals. The contest was for players aged 60 to 90 from care homes across Japan. Give us some tips, obaasan!

We’re okay with an Indian version of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Taking a risk. Brooklyn Nine-Nine and House MD are getting Indian adaptations. We have PTSD from the Indian version of The Office. But we’re kind of curious. A Marathi Jake Peralta, Terry as a Haryanvi weightlifter who cries during DDLJ. An Indian savant doctor who feuds with WhatsApp uncles and pseudoscience. Just stay edgy, please.

Breeanna Lasher is getting hate for proposing to her BF. Let her be! (INSTAGRAM/@BREEANNALASHER)

Popping the Q. Breeanna Lasher got famous for her photos of couples at their runaway weddings. But since she proposed to her own boyfriend, women have been sending her all kinds of hate. “The feminism leaves my body when I see a woman proposing to a man,” says one comment. Sorry, internet. Breeanna will do as she pleases.

There are 20 cat museums in the world and zero in India. Somebody call the paw-lice. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Twitching our tails. Mexico has one, the Netherlands has one, Malaysia has one, even Montenegro has one. Canada just got one. There are about 20 good cat museums in the world and none in India. Whom do we speak to about this? Is there a form? A petition? A scratching post? We know that cats don’t listen. But humans? Come on. Heed!

From HT Brunch, September 6, 2025

