The Brunch T-shirt quiz

1. Several celebs, including Pedro Pascal, have been making appearances in T-shirts bearing the slogan ‘Protect the Dolls’. It’s both activism and fashion. Which vulnerable LGBTQ group does it support? Pedro Pascals T-shirt supports which vulnerable group?

a) Transgender women

b) Barbies

c) Rag dolls

d) China dolls

2. In March, Yuzvendra Chahal chose to be publicly petty about his divorce by wearing a T-shirt with an alimony-related slogan, on the last day of court proceedings. What did it say?

a) I am my own sugar daddy

b) Be your own sugar mama

c) Be your own sugar daddy

d) Find your sugar daddy

Hailey Bieber owns her Nepo Baby status with her T-shirt

3. After Hailey Bieber and Karan Johar wore ‘Nepo Baby’ T-shirts, Uorfi Javed wore a tee that highlighted her self-made status. It read...

a) A Nepo Baby is Born

b) Not a Nepo Baby

c) Nobody Puts Nepo Baby in a Corner

d) Nepo Baby’s Day Out

4. In the wake of the conspiracy theories surrounding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, his former partner, Rhea Chakraborty, wore which slogan on her T-shirt, clapping back at accusations of her being a gold digger?

a) Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, Everything is Possible, Nothing is True

b) Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, I Mind My Own Business, How About You?

c) Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, My Dog is my Favourite but So Are You

d) Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, Let’s Smash The Patriarchy, Me And You

5. Gigi Hadid broke the internet in 2016 when she showed support for her then-BF. What did the T-shirt say?

a) lol ur not Zayn Malik

b) I love Zayn Malik

c) Zayn Malik is my boyfriend

d) Zayn is my Malik

Only a true fans knows what MS Dhoni meant with this Tshirt

6. In February, amid IPL season, MS Dhoni stepped out of the airport in a T-shirt full of dots and dashes. Fans figured out it was Morse Code. They decoded it. The message suggested that this IPL was his last. What did the Tshirt say?

a) One Last Time

b) No More Time

c) It’s Time

d) Time Will Tell

7. Singer Rihanna frequently makes statements with her tees. Which of these has she rocked?

a) ‘Use a Condom’ when she was heavily pregnant

b) ‘I’m Retired. This is as dressed up as I get’ when fans were clamouring for new music

c) ‘Think While It’s Still Legal’ to make a political statement in 2024

d) All of the above

8. Momager Kris Jenner leaned into the frenzy of her new facelift, selling a tee that says...

a) You’re Doing Amazing, Sweetie

b) I’ll Have What Kris Jenner is Having

c) This is a Case for the FBI

d) I Know a Thing or Two About Rap Music

9. Which former Spice Girl sold a $250 T-shirt that said ‘My Dad Had a Rolls Royce’ after a Netflix documentary revealing her privileged life went viral in 2023?

a) Baby Spice aka Emma Bunton

b) Scary Spice aka Mel B

c) Posh Spice aka Victoria Beckham

d) Sporty Spice aka Mel C

10. Juhi Chawla’s 2021 T-shirt ‘Show Me The Data’ hoped to warn the public about the dangers of which often-debunked technology?

a) Big Data

b) Deep Sea Data Diving

c) Data Entry

d) Radiation from 5G

Answers

1. a) Transgender women

2. c) Be your own sugar daddy

3. b) Not a Nepo Baby

4. d) Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, Let’s Smash The Patriarchy, Me And You

5. a) lol ur not Zayn Malik

6. a) One Last Time

7. d) All of the above

8. b) I’ll Have What Kris Jenner is Having

9. c) Posh Spice aka Victoria Beckham

10. d) Radiation from 5G

From HT Brunch, August 09, 2025

