Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Unsafe space: How to suss out a toxic therapist

ByNoor Anand Chawla
Mar 13, 2025 01:28 PM IST

Is your therapist judgy? A tattletale? A bully? Spot these red flags before you sit on the couch. All healing starts from a safe space

During the pandemic, Jaya, a 24-year-old documentary filmmaker, was matched with a life coach at an online mental-health fundraiser. What began as three free sessions turned into a year of weekly consultations. “I liked her at first, but then she began judging me for my life choices,” she recalls. When Jaya tried to talk about her weight gain, the coach would offer unsolicited advice on dieting and exercise. When one casual date turned out to be a bad move, the coach scolded Jaya over her lack of strong boundaries. “Maybe it was the generation gap. The coach was in her 40s; I was 19 at the time. But I know that a therapist isn’t supposed to inflict their opinions on their clients.”

In the 2017 series Gypsy, the therapist manipulated her patients.
In the 2017 series Gypsy, the therapist manipulated her patients.
In After Life (2019-22), Paul Kaye played a narcissistic, dramatic psychiatrist.
In After Life (2019-22), Paul Kaye played a narcissistic, dramatic psychiatrist.
In Wednesday (2022), Addams’s therapist was judgemental and combative.
In Wednesday (2022), Addams’s therapist was judgemental and combative.
Harrison Ford played an overly inquisitive therapist in the TV series Shrinking (2023).
Harrison Ford played an overly inquisitive therapist in the TV series Shrinking (2023).
The movie 50/50 (2011) showed a therapist who was slowly developing feelings for her patient.
The movie 50/50 (2011) showed a therapist who was slowly developing feelings for her patient.
rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On