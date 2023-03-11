16 lipstick trends that your lips will love to flaunt

Every lipstick colour has multiple shades, undertones and formulas available and to top it off, a new trend hits your Instagram feed every week on how to apply them and the multiple hacks possible. All of this can be extremely confusing but instead of getting overwhelmed but we got you sorted with a simplified version that will make your life super easy.

Lipsticks are timeless, classic and always on trend but this year, it's all about having fun and making a bold statement with your pout. Get ready to experiment with some playful and creative lipstick trends that are sure to turn heads.

Whether you prefer a pop of color or a more understated look, there's something for everyone. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aarti Mohite, Category Lead, Color Cosmetics at Plum Goodness, suggested to grab your favourite shade, swipe it on and get ready to rock those luscious lips like never before with these trends -

1. Bold Berries: Berry shades are making a comeback and are perfect for creating a sultry and sophisticated look. From deep plum to bright raspberry, these shades will leave your lips looking luscious and irresistible.

2. Soft Nudes: Keep it natural and effortless with soft nude lipsticks that will give you a pretty and polished look.

3. Jack of all trades: Add a playful touch of color with lip & cheek tints! Perfect for on-the-go, they offer effortless and vibrant hues for a pretty pout.

4. Red Love: Sizzle in bold, fiery red lipsticks. Experiment with different hues and rock the classic, playful look with confidence.

5. Glossy Lips: Gloss is back and better than ever! Opt for a high-shine finish that will have your lips looking luscious and juicy all day long.

6. Intense Mattes: Get ready to pout with confidence with bold matte lipsticks that come in a range of shades from red to pink to purple.

7. Metallics: Get ready to shine like a star with metallic lipsticks that come in a range of shades from silver to gold to copper.

8. Pair Affair: Switch things up and make a statement! Try using your favorite crayon lipsticks as eyeshadow for a fun, flirty look. Dare to be different!

Bringing her expertise to the same, Mamta Naik, Associate Vice President, Product Development at SUGAR Cosmetics, added to the list of lipstick trends and recommended to have fun matching these lipstick trends with your mood, outfit or occasion for the day:

1. Dreamy Corals - If you are always in awe of subtle shades that don’t add too much color and deliver a sophisticated balance on your lips, there’s some good news for you. Perfect for the one who shies away from bold and heavy-duty lip colours, yummy corals will be your best friend!

2. Classic Vibrant Red - If you are in the mood to go all guns blazing, it’s time to perfect a cult favorite bold red on your lips to jump onto the trend bandwagon.

3. Deep Wine - In the mood to channel your feisty self? Pick up a bold lip shade to match it. Nothing spells sexy more than a lip colour that belongs to the wine or burgundy family.

4. Cool Toned Pinks - With Spring-Summer in full swing, it’s the perfect time to go back to cool-toned pinks. If you have been straying away from pinks lately, here’s your reason to pick it up again. The colour would be a perfect addition to your sun kissed look.

5. Glass-Like Glossy Lips - The latest lip trend is a runway hit, brings back our 90s nostalgia, and is super easy to rock. Fancy a juicy pucker on yourself? Stock up on some of your favorite lip gloss and top off your lipstick with it!

6. Bold Brown - Yet another throwback, that has made a massive comeback. Many Millenials and GenZ can be seen flaunting the 90s-inspired lipstick trend.

7. Dual-Tones - Another trend that has made a comeback is the dual-toned lipstick look. Pretty easy to nail, gracing this newbie will help you unravel your creative side.

8. Lip Stains - Lightly stained lips are all the rage with K-pop being the talk of the town, and the minimalistic makeup warriors in us are rooting for it. If a plumped-up pucker, veiled with a lil’ tinge of colour is your thing, you should definitely watch out for this trend.

Get ready to unleash your inner glam goddess because it's time to add some color to those luscious lips of yours! Whether you're feeling like a blushing rose or a shy violet, there's a lipstick trend that's sure to suit your mood. So, go ahead and pucker up, buttercup!