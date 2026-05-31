3 reasons why I went from buying fancy sneakers to investing in top quality and branded walking shoes for my flat feet

For years, I chased the latest sneaker trends. If a pair looked good on social media or caught my eye in a store, I was ready to buy it. The problem was that my feet never seemed to agree with my choices. As someone with flat feet, I constantly dealt with aching arches, sore heels, and that familiar urge to take my shoes off the moment I got home. I assumed all sneakers were built for comfort, but I was wrong. A friend eventually pointed out that many fashion-focused sneakers prioritise style over support. That small piece of advice changed the way I shop for footwear. Today, I pay far more attention to comfort, support, and construction. Here are three reasons I now invest in quality walking shoes.

What is flat foot?

Comfort beats hype every time. The right walking shoes transformed my daily routine and made long days feel easier. (canva.com)

Flat foot, also known as fallen arches, is a condition where the arch on the inside of the foot is very low or touches the ground completely when standing. This can affect how weight is distributed across the feet, sometimes leading to discomfort, fatigue, or pain in the feet, ankles, knees, or lower back.

3 reasons why I prefer quality walking shoes from top brands

1. Proper arch support makes a noticeable difference

Flat feet need support, and many fashionable sneakers simply do not provide enough of it. A good walking shoe is designed to distribute pressure more evenly across the foot, reducing strain on the arches and heels. The difference became obvious after just a few days of switching. My feet felt less tired, and long walks stopped feeling like a chore.

2. Comfort lasts beyond the first wear

Many trendy sneakers feel great during a quick try-on session, but lose their appeal after several hours of walking. Quality walking shoes are designed for extended wear. Better cushioning, thoughtful construction, and supportive midsoles help keep feet comfortable throughout the day instead of only during the first hour.

3. Good shoes are a better long-term investment

I used to replace uncomfortable sneakers far more often than I realised. A well-made walking shoe may cost more initially, but it tends to last longer and perform better over time. Instead of buying multiple pairs that look great but feel disappointing, I now focus on footwear that supports my feet and delivers consistent comfort every day.

Now, I did not just stop and shop on a hunch. Months of research, trying and testing some pieces, long discussions with a marathon runner, store sales staff, people at the gym and just anyone in a sneaker I could find. And I narrowed it down to a few key points and have shortlisted some top-rated and loved shoes for you as well.

How to buy the right walking shoes

{{^usCountry}} When shopping for a walking shoe, do not get distracted by trendy designs or ultra-soft cushioning. For people with flat feet, support and structure matter far more than appearance. A good walking shoe should help keep your foot aligned, provide stability throughout your stride, and leave room for custom insoles if needed. Here are the five features worth checking before making a purchase. 1. Stability or motion control features {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When shopping for a walking shoe, do not get distracted by trendy designs or ultra-soft cushioning. For people with flat feet, support and structure matter far more than appearance. A good walking shoe should help keep your foot aligned, provide stability throughout your stride, and leave room for custom insoles if needed. Here are the five features worth checking before making a purchase. 1. Stability or motion control features {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Look for shoes labelled Stability or Motion Control. These are designed with support systems that help prevent the foot from rolling inward excessively during movement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Look for shoes labelled Stability or Motion Control. These are designed with support systems that help prevent the foot from rolling inward excessively during movement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. A firm heel counter {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. A firm heel counter {{/usCountry}}

Press the back of the shoe with your thumb. If it collapses easily, move on. A firm heel counter helps keep your heel secure and improves overall stability.

3. Structured cushioning

Soft cushioning feels great in a shop but may not offer enough support. Choose midsoles that provide shock absorption while still maintaining their shape under pressure.

4. A wide toe box

Flat feet naturally spread out when bearing weight. A wider toe box gives your toes enough room and creates a more stable base for walking.

5. Removable insoles

A removable insole allows you to replace the standard insert with supportive aftermarket insoles or custom orthotics if required.

Feature Why It Matters Stability or Motion Control Helps keep your stride aligned and reduces excessive inward rolling of the foot. Firm Heel Counter Secures the heel and improves rearfoot stability. Structured Cushioning Provides comfort without sacrificing support and control. Wide Toe Box Allows natural foot spread and improves balance. Removable Insoles Makes it easy to add arch support insoles or orthotics later.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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