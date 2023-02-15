4 skincare trends that are here to stay

The skincare industry is worth a staggering 15000 crore growing at 6.7% CAGR, with numerous options for consumers, from herbal to natural, Ayurvedic to dermataceutical. Many beauty trends are shaking up the skincare industry with science-backed, performance-driven products, clean beauty, eco-friendly choices and expert-led content.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We are always keeping an eye out to discover the secret to flawless skin but finding the right products for your skin type can be overwhelming. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Piyush Jain, Founder and CEO of Skininspired, revealed 4 skincare trends are here to stay:

1. Beauty Meets Science: Performance-Driven Skincare

The category of Dermaceuticals is one of the fastest growing and perhaps the only sub- category of skincare that grew even during Covid as others declined! Consumers are looking for the latest scientific advancements in skincare products that deliver real results. Opt for products that are designed to be effective yet gentle on the skin, ensuring that you get the best of both worlds whether you have dry, oily or sensitive skin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Clean Beauty, No Compromise

In today's world, consumers are more conscious of the ingredients in their beauty products. Clean beauty means being free from parabens, petroleum, alcohol, sulfates, dyes and being vegan so you can enjoy your skincare routine without any worries.

3. Eco-Friendly, Eco-Chic

Consumers are being increasingly aware of their actions on the environment and prefer brands that go the extra mile to stay true to their sustainability goals as it is not just about creating great skincare but also focusing on being environmentally conscious. They prefer using refillable packaging and avoiding single-use plastics plus, the delivery solutions are eco-friendly, so you can feel good about your skincare choices.

4. The Expert Guide to Flawless Skin

Consumers don’t want to be just sold products; they prefer to be educated and entertained through genuine content. With engaging, informative content on YouTube and Instagram, brands are changing the way people approach skincare. Expert dermatologists provide tips, tricks, and advice on skincare, making it easy for you to get the skin you've always wanted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}