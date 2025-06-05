5 tips to make your eyeshadow last all day without creasing or fading

A well-executed eyeshadow look can elevate your entire makeup aesthetic, but keeping it intact throughout the day can be a challenge. From early meetings to evening events, long-lasting eye makeup requires smart preparation and the right techniques. 5 expert-backed tips to achieve a crease-resistant, vibrant eyeshadow look that stays fresh all day with no touch-ups required.(Image by Pixabay)

With the right prep and products, you can make your eyes look fresh and flawless from morning till night. Follow these expert-approved steps to ensure your eyeshadow remains vibrant, crease-free and flawless from morning to night.

1. Start with a clean, prepped base

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Hitesh Dewett, national makeup artist at House of Beauty, suggested, “Begin by thoroughly cleansing your eyelids to remove excess oil or residue. Follow with a lightweight, fast-absorbing eye cream to hydrate without leaving a greasy finish. A smooth, moisturised surface ensures better eyeshadow adhesion and blendability.”

When applying eyeshadow, start with a clean base.(Image by Pixabay)

Bringing her expertise to the same, Pria Sachan, makeup expert at Fashion Colour, echoed, “Begin with clean, dry eyelids—free of excess oil or skincare. This ensures that your eyeshadow adheres properly and doesn’t slide off.”

2. Use an eyeshadow primer

Dedicated eyeshadow primer is key to longevity. Hitesh explained, “It creates a smooth base, enhances pigment payoff and prevents natural oils from breaking down your makeup. Gently apply a small amount over the lids and allow it to set before layering eyeshadow.”

Pria recommended, “Apply a thin layer of the eyeshadow primer. This lightweight, non-greasy formula helps create a smooth canvas, intensifies pigment and prevents creasing, even on oily lids.”

3. Opt for long-wear, high-pigment formulas

Hitesh advised, “Choose eyeshadows known for their lasting power and rich pigmentation. Finely milled powders, whether matte or shimmer, offer smoother application and reduced fallout, allowing for better buildability and wear.”

Pria said, “Go for eyeshadows that are richly pigmented and designed for long wear. Cream-to-matte or satin textures generally offer better hold and blend beautifully.”

4. Layer strategically and set with powder

“For maximum longevity, apply eyeshadow in thin, even layers, building up intensity gradually with a blending brush. Once the desired depth is achieved, lightly set your look with a neutral-toned powder shadow to lock everything in place,” said Hitesh.

Never forget to step out without setting your makeup with a setting powder to get that flawless look.(Unsplash)

Pria suggested, “After primer, pat a neutral-toned matte shadow over your lids to set the base. Then layer your main eyeshadow shades using a pressing motion to build intensity and adherence.”

5. Avoid mixing textures over powdered lids

Once your eyeshadow is set, Hitesh cautioned, “Avoid applying cream or liquid products over it, as this can disrupt the base and cause creasing or uneven texture. If you want to add shimmer or highlight, opt for powder-based formulations to maintain a consistent, seamless finish.”

Pria said, “Blend only where needed—mainly the edges. Over-blending can shear out pigment and reduce staying power. Once your eye makeup is complete, mist your face lightly with setting powder. An ultra-fine setting powder helps absorb excess oil and locks your makeup in place for hours, giving your eyeshadow that final seal.”

Long-lasting eyeshadow comes down to proper preparation, quality products and precise layering. By following these expert-backed tips, you can achieve a crease-resistant, vibrant eye look that stays fresh all day with no touch-ups required.