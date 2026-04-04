5 wardrobe staple you can repeat every week with a fresh twist each time: From work to weekend
Want to repeat your outfit without anyone noticing? Here are five pieces you can mix and match with a fresh twist every time.
Tired of having “nothing to wear”? It’s a feeling most women relate to every time they step out, and repeating outfits can feel uninspiring unless styled right. Despite having a wardrobe full of clothes, the feeling of nothing to wear is very obvious. But the problem is not the wardrobe or clothes, it’s the way you style them. Investing in the right pieces can bring a drastic change in your everyday styling. Here are 5 pieces you can invest in to elevate your wardrobe for every moment.
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1. White shirt
A white shirt in flowing cotton fabric with a wide collar can be one of your perfect staples. You can pair it with blue denim and sneakers for a casual look when running errands. Additionally, you can replace the denim with flared black trousers and tuck the same shirt to transform into a polished look for your business meetings.
2. Beige or black blazer
Investing in a good quality neutral or muted shade blazer can save you from last moment wardrobe malfunctions. Whether you are running late for a meeting or going out for a formal party after office, blazers can instantly elevate your normal outfit into a more polished and classic look. You can pair it with trousers for meetings, dresses or skirts for parties, and denims for out of office lunches.
3. Blue denim
Blue denim is another staple piece that you need to have in your closet. You can pair it with a t-shirt, a shirt, and crop tops for evergreen casual looks. But the catch here is – to pick the right kind of denim. The colour, fit, shape, and type significantly impact your overall look.
4. Little black dress
Dresses look vibrant in all colours but having a black dress is like a saviour for all those nothing to wear moments. You can upgrade it in so many ways, you can’t even imagine. You can add layers, pair it with sneakers, put on a t-shirt, and what not. A simple black dress can help you create multiple Pinterest looks.
5. White kurta
Ethnic never goes out of fashion. You can style it for both formal and informal purposes unapologetically. You can pair your white kurta with blue denim for a coffee date with your friends, while the same white kurta with churidaars and a dupatta is perfect for attending last-minute family functions.
Pro tips:
- Invest in classic accessories like jhumkas, hoops, and pendants.
- Don’t underestimate the power of footwear, as it can make or break your look.
- Wear what feels comfortable and makes you confident.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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