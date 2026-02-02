Twinkle Khanna overshadows Akshay Kumar with her chic look in a blazer, maxi skirt, head-turning diamond ring
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar attended the launch of Variety magazine in stylish black fits. Twinkle's ensemble featured a chic blazer and layered maxi skirt.
Akshay Kumar was among the many celebrities who attended the star-studded launch of a magazine in Mumbai last night. Akshay, who is the cover star of the brand new Indian issue of Variety magazine along with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Salman Khan, attended the magazine's bash with his wife and author, Twinkle Khanna.
Akshay and Twinkle chose all-black ensembles for the occasion. While Twinkle slipped into a chic, glamorous skirt-and-blazer look, Akshay was sharp in a tailored suit. Let's decode their ensembles for the night out:
What did Twinkle Khanna wear?
Twinkle dazzled at the Variety India launch party in an all-black look that matched her husband's. However, she clearly overshadowed him with her chic sartorial choice, compared to Akshay's rather tried-and-tested, same-old black suit look.
According to the Instagram page Bollywood Women Closet, Twinkle wore a black double-breasted wool blazer from the shelves of the French luxury fashion house Balmain. As for the skirt, it is the layered hole maxi skirt from the luxury womenswear label AWAKE Mode.
The wool blazer features ornate gold buttons, a double-breasted design, notch lapels, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and a tailored fit. The black maxi skirt, featuring a layered beige underskirt, holes that show off Twinkle's legs, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a floor-grazing length, rounded off the look.
The styling
Lastly, Twinkle styled her ensemble with a massive gold necklace that covered her bust, a massive diamond ring, gold rings, diamond ear studs, stilettos, and a black clutch. With her cherry-red tresses left loose in a side parting, sleek eyeliner, a generous coating of mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, rosy pink lips, and blush-tinted cheeks, the glam was complete.
Meanwhile, Akshay complemented his wife in a black tailored suit set featuring a stylish blazer and straight-leg pants. A crisp white shirt, decked with dazzling stones at the collar and cuffs, a black tie, dress shoes, and his statement aviators rounded off the look.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
A lifestyle journalist specialising in fashion, travel, culture, health, relationships, and food, Krishna Priya Pallavi has over seven years of experience in digital media. She loves exploring new fashion trends and keeping up with pop culture moments only to later write about them.Read More
