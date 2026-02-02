Twinkle Khanna overshadows Akshay Kumar with her chic look in a blazer, maxi skirt, head-turning diamond ring

Akshay Kumar was among the many celebrities who attended the star-studded launch of a magazine in Mumbai last night. Akshay, who is the cover star of the brand new Indian issue of Variety magazine along with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Salman Khan, attended the magazine's bash with his wife and author, Twinkle Khanna. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna attend a red carpet event. (Instagram/Yogen Shah)

Also Read | Chapelle Roan changes into a more modest second dress after shocking fans with her first topless gown

Akshay and Twinkle chose all-black ensembles for the occasion. While Twinkle slipped into a chic, glamorous skirt-and-blazer look, Akshay was sharp in a tailored suit. Let's decode their ensembles for the night out: